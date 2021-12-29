Madison County Land Transfers

Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
- Ben: Michael A. Gentry & wife to The Gentry Revocable Living Trust
- Ben: Russell Hoppe & wife to Nicole Stephens
- WD: Veronika Lindman & husband to Russell Hoppe & Karen Hoppe
- Ben: Carolyn T. Kegley to Kathy Wakler
- Ben: Carolyn T. Kegley to Anthony E. Walker Jr. & wife
- WD: Danielle Burchard et al to Clinton L. Wallace & wife
- QCD: Pamela Hanner to Brian Hanner
- QCD: Maria Elaina Barrett to Dennis Barrett
- Ben: Carolyn T. Kegley to Kathy Walker
- WD: Philip Lawler to Kenneth L. Chapman
- WD: Jason Turnbeau to Angela D. Crowder
- QCD: Jeremy Roger Cove and Starlum M. Cove to Jeremy Roger Cove
- WD: Sam G. Chapman & wife to Philip Lawler
- WD: Steven Janssen to Gary Blocker et al
- WD: Tracy L. Watenbe to Charlene Schlueter
- WD: Zaccariah Johnson to Eli Marquis
- Ben: Randy M. Grimes to Cody T. Grimes & Rodney Michael Powers
- Ben: Randy Grimes to Rodney Michael Powers
- QCD: Barry Roger Wagganer to Amanda Kay Castens
- WD: Larry P. Baker & wife to Douglas Sampson & wife
- WD: Kraig L. Henson to Ronald F. Mattingly
- WD: Michael H. Christensen & wife to Ryan B. Ridlon & wife
- WD: Ronnah Baker & husband to Douglas Sampson & wife
- WD: Ronald V. Stevens & wife to Brian Watson & wife
- WD: Gail C. Griffard to Freda Moore
- WD: Gerald White to Gerald White & wife
- Ben: Gerald White & wife to Angela K. Strader
- QCD: Oby LaPlant to Melinda LaPlant
- QCD: Steven Rouse & wife to Joshua Wilfong & wife
- WD: Tammy Welch to Kenneth Singer, Jr.
- WD: Maya Francis to Justin Colburn
- WD: Dennis Harter & wife to Jeffrey Scott Jarvis & wife
- Ben: David L. Morlen & wife to Hope Morlen
- QCD: Meriah Hester to Carole A. Miller
- WD: Stephen Cox & wife to Zachary N. King & wife
- WD: Buck Farm & Land, LLC to Douglas W. Allen & wife
- WD: James W. Wills & wife to James A. Wills & wife, Trustees
- WD: James A. Smith & wife to James A. Smith & wife, Trustees
- QCD: Lacy R. Cissell to Cory J. Cissell
- QCD: Stephanie Memhardt to Mark Memhardt
- WD: Melvin Eugene Holliday & wife to EN Investments, LLC
- WD: Larry L. Crader, Trustee to Wyatt Byford
- QCD: Raymond Skaggs & wife to Kyle Danback & wife
- WD: Gary Patrick Graves to Shawn Rogers & wife
- QCD: Nina M. Francis to Corey M. Tesreau & wife
- WD: Jeremy Harding & wife to Cassandrah Guinn & Zaccaraiah J. Johnson
- WD: Marvin G. Chapman & wife to Loren Skaggs & husband
- WD: Ralph Edward Patterson, Jr. et al to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: J. Black Properties, LLC to Alan Kopitsky, Mary J. Kopitsky, & Maxwell Kopitsky
- WD: Amanda Kay Castens et al to Amanda Kay Castens & Wilma Matthews
- Ben: Lonnie Crocker to Brody Mehringer & Jaelyn Crocker
- WD: Medford Ray Henson & wife to Jerry L. Miller & wife
- QCD: William J. Copeland & wife to JMC Farm, LLC
- WD: Housing Source, LLC to Jarrett M. Lincoln & wife
- WD: Lonnie Crocker to John R. Lear & wife
- WD: Cory-Lyn Brady to Pamela Racer
- Ben: Edward L. Crites & wife to Cynthia R. Weiss
- Ben: Michele Van Drew to Michele Van Drew Trust
- WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Andrew Kehoe
- Ben: Sheila Weible to Blake White & Robert Millmaker
- QCD: Michael McKay by POA, et al to Angela Heigert
- WD: Dorothy Buellis to Cory Tiefenauer
- WD: Barry Collier & wife to Ryan Morgan & wife
- WD: Jeffrey T. Snyder to Michael Cowling
- WD: Aaron C. Maize to Michael Hall & Brittany Wanner
- WD: Ray Statler & wife to Gabriel Swinford
- WD: Neil Miller & wife to Veronika Lindman & husband
