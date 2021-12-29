 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
Land Transfers
  • Ben: Michael A. Gentry & wife to The Gentry Revocable Living Trust
  • Ben: Russell Hoppe & wife to Nicole Stephens
  • WD: Veronika Lindman & husband to Russell Hoppe & Karen Hoppe
  • Ben: Carolyn T. Kegley to Kathy Wakler
  • Ben: Carolyn T. Kegley to Anthony E. Walker Jr. & wife
  • WD: Danielle Burchard et al to Clinton L. Wallace & wife
  • QCD: Pamela Hanner to Brian Hanner
  • QCD: Maria Elaina Barrett to Dennis Barrett
  • Ben: Carolyn T. Kegley to Kathy Walker
  • WD: Philip Lawler to Kenneth L. Chapman
  • WD: Jason Turnbeau to Angela D. Crowder
  • QCD: Jeremy Roger Cove and Starlum M. Cove to Jeremy Roger Cove
  • WD: Sam G. Chapman & wife to Philip Lawler
  • WD: Steven Janssen to Gary Blocker et al
  • WD: Tracy L. Watenbe to Charlene Schlueter
  • WD: Zaccariah Johnson to Eli Marquis
  • Ben: Randy M. Grimes to Cody T. Grimes & Rodney Michael Powers
  • Ben: Randy Grimes to Rodney Michael Powers
  • QCD: Barry Roger Wagganer to Amanda Kay Castens
  • WD: Larry P. Baker & wife to Douglas Sampson & wife
  • WD: Kraig L. Henson to Ronald F. Mattingly
  • WD: Michael H. Christensen & wife to Ryan B. Ridlon & wife
  • WD: Ronnah Baker & husband to Douglas Sampson & wife
  • WD: Ronald V. Stevens & wife to Brian Watson & wife
  • WD: Gail C. Griffard to Freda Moore
  • WD: Gerald White to Gerald White & wife
  • Ben: Gerald White & wife to Angela K. Strader
  • QCD: Oby LaPlant to Melinda LaPlant
  • QCD: Steven Rouse & wife to Joshua Wilfong & wife
  • WD: Tammy Welch to Kenneth Singer, Jr.
  • WD: Maya Francis to Justin Colburn
  • WD: Dennis Harter & wife to Jeffrey Scott Jarvis & wife
  • Ben: David L. Morlen & wife to Hope Morlen
  • QCD: Meriah Hester to Carole A. Miller
  • WD: Stephen Cox & wife to Zachary N. King & wife
  • WD: Buck Farm & Land, LLC to Douglas W. Allen & wife
  • WD: James W. Wills & wife to James A. Wills & wife, Trustees
  • WD: James A. Smith & wife to James A. Smith & wife, Trustees
  • QCD: Lacy R. Cissell to Cory J. Cissell
  • QCD: Stephanie Memhardt to Mark Memhardt
  • WD: Melvin Eugene Holliday & wife to EN Investments, LLC
  • WD: Larry L. Crader, Trustee to Wyatt Byford
  • QCD: Raymond Skaggs & wife to Kyle Danback & wife
  • WD: Gary Patrick Graves to Shawn Rogers & wife
  • QCD: Nina M. Francis to Corey M. Tesreau & wife
  • WD: Jeremy Harding & wife to Cassandrah Guinn & Zaccaraiah J. Johnson
  • WD: Marvin G. Chapman & wife to Loren Skaggs & husband
  • WD: Ralph Edward Patterson, Jr. et al to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: J. Black Properties, LLC to Alan Kopitsky, Mary J. Kopitsky, & Maxwell Kopitsky
  • WD: Amanda Kay Castens et al to Amanda Kay Castens & Wilma Matthews
  • Ben: Lonnie Crocker to Brody Mehringer & Jaelyn Crocker
  • WD: Medford Ray Henson & wife to Jerry L. Miller & wife
  • QCD: William J. Copeland & wife to JMC Farm, LLC
  • WD: Housing Source, LLC to Jarrett M. Lincoln & wife
  • WD: Lonnie Crocker to John R. Lear & wife
  • WD: Cory-Lyn Brady to Pamela Racer
  • Ben: Edward L. Crites & wife to Cynthia R. Weiss
  • Ben: Michele Van Drew to Michele Van Drew Trust
  • WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Andrew Kehoe
  • Ben: Sheila Weible to Blake White & Robert Millmaker
  • QCD: Michael McKay by POA, et al to Angela Heigert
  • WD: Dorothy Buellis to Cory Tiefenauer
  • WD: Barry Collier & wife to Ryan Morgan & wife
  • WD: Jeffrey T. Snyder to Michael Cowling
  • WD: Aaron C. Maize to Michael Hall & Brittany Wanner
  • WD: Ray Statler & wife to Gabriel Swinford
  • WD: Neil Miller & wife to Veronika Lindman & husband
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fun and Healthy Cooking Classes

Fun and Healthy Cooking Classes

Madison Medical Center, the Madison County Health Department and the Fredericktown School District are partnering together to offer some fun a…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Kaleb Dean Francis, 32, of Fredericktown to Angela Renee Keith, 38, of FredericktownJames Martin Snell Jr., 31, of Fredericktown to Jennetta M…

Norma Lee Capone

Norma Lee Capone

Norma Lee Capone, 76, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born December 16, 1945 in Higdon, Missouri, the daughter of Terry and Juanita …

William “Bill” Leonidus Tyler

William “Bill” Leonidus Tyler

William “Bill” Leonidus Tyler, 89, of Kokomo, Indiana, died Wednesday December 15, 2021, at his home. He was born September 8, 1932, in Harrod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News