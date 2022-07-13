 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Raymond L. Skaggs & wife to Michael G. Francis & wife
  • QCD: Troy Tyron Barker to Diana L. Stricklin
  • WD: Adele Cox to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Matthew G. Shall to Martin Todd
  • WD: Crocker Brothers, LLC to Michael J. Haislar
  • WD: Lawrence J. Mohan & wife, Trustees to Elizabeth Snyder & Dylan Steele
  • Ben: Shirley D. Tyrrell to Ryan C. Tyrrell & Eric M. Tyrrell
  • QCD: Linda L. Smith to Linda L. Smith & Aaron L. Kennedy
  • WD: Maxanne C. Stumbaugh to Lawrence Allen & wife
  • WD: Ronnie Edmond & wife to Cody Edmond & wife
  • WD: Charla Sue Francis - Successor Trustee to Heavy Hooves Sportman's Preserve, LLC
  • WD: Nathan Dickinson & wife to Heavy Hooves Sportman's Preserve, LLC
  • Ben: Ruth-Etta Obermann to Gene Otto Kaiser et al
  • QCD: Dell Ree Janke & wife to Dale A. Janke & wife
  • WD: Timothy Howard Whited & wife to H&M Investment Properties, LLC
  • WD: William M. Umfleet to Steven D. Francis & wife
  • WD: Lora Gail Robbs to Timothy Thornton
  • WD: Fritz Whitmer & wife to Michael Rentals, LLC
  • Ben: Michael L. Street to Clay Street
  • WD: Alvie E. Yount, Jr. to Linda Calcott & Robert Chrisop
  • WD: Deborah Young to Levi Smith
  • WD: Eaves Investment Properties, LLC to William Couch et al
  • WD: Ashley Kemp & Ethan Henson to Dane P. Herberg
  • WD: Shelby Hovis & husband to Charles McDowell & wife
  • QCD: David A. Hinkle et al to Larry Lynn Whalen & wife
