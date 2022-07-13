Madison County Land Transfers

Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
- WD: Raymond L. Skaggs & wife to Michael G. Francis & wife
- QCD: Troy Tyron Barker to Diana L. Stricklin
- WD: Adele Cox to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Matthew G. Shall to Martin Todd
- WD: Crocker Brothers, LLC to Michael J. Haislar
- WD: Lawrence J. Mohan & wife, Trustees to Elizabeth Snyder & Dylan Steele
- Ben: Shirley D. Tyrrell to Ryan C. Tyrrell & Eric M. Tyrrell
- QCD: Linda L. Smith to Linda L. Smith & Aaron L. Kennedy
- WD: Maxanne C. Stumbaugh to Lawrence Allen & wife
- WD: Ronnie Edmond & wife to Cody Edmond & wife
- WD: Charla Sue Francis - Successor Trustee to Heavy Hooves Sportman's Preserve, LLC
- WD: Nathan Dickinson & wife to Heavy Hooves Sportman's Preserve, LLC
- Ben: Ruth-Etta Obermann to Gene Otto Kaiser et al
- QCD: Dell Ree Janke & wife to Dale A. Janke & wife
- WD: Timothy Howard Whited & wife to H&M Investment Properties, LLC
- WD: William M. Umfleet to Steven D. Francis & wife
- WD: Lora Gail Robbs to Timothy Thornton
- WD: Fritz Whitmer & wife to Michael Rentals, LLC
- Ben: Michael L. Street to Clay Street
- WD: Alvie E. Yount, Jr. to Linda Calcott & Robert Chrisop
- WD: Deborah Young to Levi Smith
- WD: Eaves Investment Properties, LLC to William Couch et al
- WD: Ashley Kemp & Ethan Henson to Dane P. Herberg
- WD: Shelby Hovis & husband to Charles McDowell & wife
- QCD: David A. Hinkle et al to Larry Lynn Whalen & wife
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!