Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Douglas J. Massey & wife to Jeremiah H. Stevens
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Mark Lodholz & wife
  • Ben: Mark Lodholz & wife to Alex L. Lodholz & Eric W. Lodholz
  • WD: Clay M. Hendrix & Haley Stevens to Clay M. Hendrix & Haley Stevens
  • WD: Steven D. Luck Et al to Steven D. Luck
  • QCD: Shane R. Crites & wife to Shane R. Crites & wife
  • Ben: Peggy D. Hayes to Gary A. Snow
  • WD: Andrew Dickemann Et al to Samatha Street & Jennifer Marie White
  • Ben: Vellabelle Sheets to Michael W. Sheets Et al
  • WD: Jimmy Counts & wife to Jeremy Cox & wife
  • Ben: Vellabelle Sheets to Kelsey Gresham Skaggs & Joshua Troy Gresham
  • WD: C Pense Farms, LLC to BNAB Family Farm, LLC
  • WD: Eric Harbison Et al to Kevin Brady & wife
  • QCD: Stanley A. Young & Jennifer M. Young to Stanley A. Young
  • Ben: Millard Lee Prewitt to Patricia Ann Koehler Et al
  • QCD: Randall C. Gaston, Jr & wife to Randall C. Gaston, Jr & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Everett L. Hinze & wife to Tonya R. Schwartz, Co-Trustee & Christopher B. Hinze, Co-Trustee
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Alexander J. Keathley & wife
  • Ben: Connie Pfeifer to Benjamin Lee Tinnin & Brady Allen Tinnin
  • WD: Gary L. Priester & wife to Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC
  • WD: Lori Lea Moses Et al to Cleo L. Reeder, Trustee Et al
  • WD: Edward W. Wagganer & wife to Tito LaPlant & wife
  • WD: Carol Sue Williams to Joseph Stevens & wife
  • WD: John E. McCarver & wife to Brandon Calhoun
