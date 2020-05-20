Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Douglas J. Massey & wife to Jeremiah H. Stevens
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Mark Lodholz & wife
- Ben: Mark Lodholz & wife to Alex L. Lodholz & Eric W. Lodholz
- WD: Clay M. Hendrix & Haley Stevens to Clay M. Hendrix & Haley Stevens
- WD: Steven D. Luck Et al to Steven D. Luck
- QCD: Shane R. Crites & wife to Shane R. Crites & wife
- Ben: Peggy D. Hayes to Gary A. Snow
- WD: Andrew Dickemann Et al to Samatha Street & Jennifer Marie White
- Ben: Vellabelle Sheets to Michael W. Sheets Et al
- WD: Jimmy Counts & wife to Jeremy Cox & wife
- Ben: Vellabelle Sheets to Kelsey Gresham Skaggs & Joshua Troy Gresham
- WD: C Pense Farms, LLC to BNAB Family Farm, LLC
- WD: Eric Harbison Et al to Kevin Brady & wife
- QCD: Stanley A. Young & Jennifer M. Young to Stanley A. Young
- Ben: Millard Lee Prewitt to Patricia Ann Koehler Et al
- QCD: Randall C. Gaston, Jr & wife to Randall C. Gaston, Jr & wife, Trustees
- QCD: Randall C. Gaston, Jr & wife to Randall C. Gaston, Jr & wife, Trustees
- WD: Everett L. Hinze & wife to Tonya R. Schwartz, Co-Trustee & Christopher B. Hinze, Co-Trustee
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Alexander J. Keathley & wife
- Ben: Connie Pfeifer to Benjamin Lee Tinnin & Brady Allen Tinnin
- WD: Gary L. Priester & wife to Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC
- WD: Lori Lea Moses Et al to Cleo L. Reeder, Trustee Et al
- WD: Edward W. Wagganer & wife to Tito LaPlant & wife
- WD: Carol Sue Williams to Joseph Stevens & wife
- WD: John E. McCarver & wife to Brandon Calhoun
