Madison County Land Transfers

- QCD: Tracy Wood to Tracy Wood and John D. Wood, Jr.
- Ben: Tomas C. Vogt to Daniell N. Vogt
- WD: J. Spence Investments, LLC to Michael Weiny & wife
- Ben: Robert F. Fischer to Nathan Vomund
- WD: James C. Thal & wife to James W. Thompson
- WD: Robert J. Sorrells Et al to R&W Outdoors, LLC
- QCD: Rebecca Bell & husband to Rebecca Bell Et al
- QCD: Richard William Ahern & wife to Richard William Ahern & wife, Co-Trustees
- WD: Gequetta E. Todaro by Tracy J. Long P.O.A, Et al to Robin J. Rigby Et al
- Ben: Charlene F. Bennett to James Scott Bennett and Jon Gregory Bennett
- WD: Vernette H. Smith, Trustee to Diane Marshall & husband
- WD: Rhonda L. Niethe to Donna S. Kendall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!