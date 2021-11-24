 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: William Tyler & wife to Pamela C. Bachmann and Tammy D. Kelly
  • WD: William Tyler & wife to Ray L. Rearden
  • WD: STL Properties LLC to Micheal G. Easter & wife
  • WD: Shirley M. Cotton to Broz Investment Co. LLC
  • WD: Eugene E. Mouser, successor trustee to Ronald D. Mouser & wife trustees
  • BEN: Amy Gail Andrews to Samuel Jeremiah Gage Skaggs
  • WD: Linda Blankenship & husband to Melinda Graham & husband
  • WD: Drew A. Henderson & wife to Ashley Michelle Rehkop
  • WD: Echele Properties LLC to John Gallher & wife
  • WD: Shane J.L. Hammond & wife to Hammond Family Farm LLC
  • BEN: Eleanor Rehkop to Kraig L. Henson et al
  • WD: Janey G. Brinkley to Donald Ray Honea & wife
  • QCD: Teresa Wade to James D. Wade
  • WD: Ronald James Vance & wife to Ronald James Vance & wife
  • WD: Larry G. Brazel & wife to Larry Rand Brazel & wife
