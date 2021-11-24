- WD: William Tyler & wife to Pamela C. Bachmann and Tammy D. Kelly
- WD: William Tyler & wife to Ray L. Rearden
- WD: STL Properties LLC to Micheal G. Easter & wife
- WD: Shirley M. Cotton to Broz Investment Co. LLC
- WD: Eugene E. Mouser, successor trustee to Ronald D. Mouser & wife trustees
- BEN: Amy Gail Andrews to Samuel Jeremiah Gage Skaggs
- WD: Linda Blankenship & husband to Melinda Graham & husband
- WD: Drew A. Henderson & wife to Ashley Michelle Rehkop
- WD: Echele Properties LLC to John Gallher & wife
- WD: Shane J.L. Hammond & wife to Hammond Family Farm LLC
- BEN: Eleanor Rehkop to Kraig L. Henson et al
- WD: Janey G. Brinkley to Donald Ray Honea & wife
- QCD: Teresa Wade to James D. Wade
- WD: Ronald James Vance & wife to Ronald James Vance & wife
- WD: Larry G. Brazel & wife to Larry Rand Brazel & wife
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
