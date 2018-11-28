Try 1 month for 99¢
Land Transfers
  • WD: Richard Reagan to Paul V Lewis & wife
  • WD: Richard A Butler & wife to Mahmoud Ossman & wife
  • WD: Patricia A Sweet to William H Killian & wife
  • WD: Michael D Spain & wife to George D McDowell & wife
  • WD: Eric Roberts to Swinford Properties LLC
  • WD: Daniel Martin & wife to Ryan J Cooper
  • WD: Bobbye Clark to Michael Rentals LLC

