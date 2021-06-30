- WD: Ronald Allen Cooper, Sr. & wife to Cory Jordan & wife
- WD: Paul Brown & wife to Timothy Marty
- WD: Jacob K. Cook & wife to Michael Benoit & wife
- WD: Troy Earl Cureton - Trustee to Ethan Henson & wife
- QCD: Gavin Messer to Tammy Parker Welch
- WD: Tammy Parker Welch to David Mitchell & wife
- QCD: Melinda L. Ginder to Melinda L. Ginder & Darin Ginder
- WD: Gary D. Montgomery to Montgomery Leasing, LLC
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Michael Watson & wife
- QCD: Tracy L. Wartenbe & James L. Wartenbe to Tracy L. Wartenbe
- QCD: Bailey Smith to Kelly Jean Graham
- WD: Lonnie R. Sheldon to Statler Brothers Investments, LLC
- QCD: Joseph E. Rice Et al to Joseph E. Rice & wife
- WD: Matthew C. Menteer & wife to Mark A. Brown & Christia L. Jaco
- Ben: Gary W. Boushie & wife to Christian A. Boushie, L.D.P.S.
- WD: JBJ Investments, LLC to Madison County Wood Products, Inc.
- WD: John E. McCarver & wife to Wesley Eugene Davis & Paula Andrea Haugen
- QCD: James M. Bischof & wife to Echele Properties, LLC
- Ben: Terry L. Moore to Terry L. Moore, Jr.
Madison County Land Transfers