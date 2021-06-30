 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Land Transfers
0 comments

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Ronald Allen Cooper, Sr. & wife to Cory Jordan & wife
  • WD: Paul Brown & wife to Timothy Marty
  • WD: Jacob K. Cook & wife to Michael Benoit & wife
  • WD: Troy Earl Cureton - Trustee to Ethan Henson & wife
  • QCD: Gavin Messer to Tammy Parker Welch
  • WD: Tammy Parker Welch to David Mitchell & wife
  • QCD: Melinda L. Ginder to Melinda L. Ginder & Darin Ginder
  • WD: Gary D. Montgomery to Montgomery Leasing, LLC
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Michael Watson & wife
  • QCD: Tracy L. Wartenbe & James L. Wartenbe to Tracy L. Wartenbe
  • QCD: Bailey Smith to Kelly Jean Graham
  • WD: Lonnie R. Sheldon to Statler Brothers Investments, LLC
  • QCD: Joseph E. Rice Et al to Joseph E. Rice & wife
  • WD: Matthew C. Menteer & wife to Mark A. Brown & Christia L. Jaco
  • Ben: Gary W. Boushie & wife to Christian A. Boushie, L.D.P.S.
  • Ben: Gary W. Boushie & wife to Christian A. Boushie, L.D.P.S. 
  • Ben: Gary W. Boushie & wife to Christian A. Boushie, L.D.P.S. 
  • Ben: Gary W. Boushie & wife to Christian A. Boushie, L.D.P.S. 
  • Ben: Gary W. Boushie & wife to Christian A. Boushie, L.D.P.S.
  • WD: JBJ Investments, LLC to Madison County Wood Products, Inc.
  • WD: John E. McCarver & wife to Wesley Eugene Davis & Paula Andrea Haugen
  • QCD: James M. Bischof & wife to Echele Properties, LLC
  • Ben: Terry L. Moore to Terry L. Moore, Jr.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Seeking Forever Home
Democrat News

Seeking Forever Home

A grey, tabby, short-hair, friendly cat was picked up June 16, on Baker Street. It is on stray hold until June 23, waiting for its owner to re…

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Zachary Stanton Graham, 28, of Fredericktown to Brittany Susanne McMinn, 23, of FredericktownJoseph Walter Goodman, 27, of Marquand to Kelsey …

Bill Peppers
Obituaries

Bill Peppers

Bill Peppers, 84, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born April 9, 1937 in Hoxie, Arkansas, the son of Robert and Della (H…

Tina Marie Morgan
Obituaries

Tina Marie Morgan

Tina Marie Morgan, 60, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home in Minor, Missouri. She was born January 26, 1961 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to …

A return to nearly normal
Democrat News

A return to nearly normal

Life is returning to normal. Restaurants and stores are open, people can gather again and meetings have returned to in-person events. In addit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News