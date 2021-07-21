- Ben: Dennis Jerry Jones & wife to James D. Willis (and LDPS)
- WD: Bobby Shafer, Jr & wife to Tommy Shafer & wife
- WD: HRS, LLC to Cortney Yount
- QCD: Charles F. Morris, Jr & wife - Revocable Living Trust to Virchas Properties, LLC
- WD: Virchas Properties, LLC to Shawn Neel
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Eugene J. Curtman & wife
- WD: The Townsend Corporation to AMDG Management, LLC
- Ben: David L. Leonard & wife to D. Scott Leonard Et al
- WD: David W. Leonard & wife to Dennis G. Bradford & wife
- WD: Mark A. Tesson & wife to Mark A. Tesson & wife, Trustees
- WD: Richard D. Yount & wife to David E. Holmes & wife
- WD: Andrew F. Johnson & wife to Andrew F. Johnson & wife
- WD: John H. Stanka & wife to Ronald V. Thompson
- QCD: Randall Gene Webb & wife, Trustees to Randall Gene Webb & wife, Trustees
- QCD: Randall Webb & wife to Randall Gene Webb & wife, Trustees
- WD: Rayburn S. Whitener, Trustee to Kenneth A. Elfrink, Trustee
- WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Pinnacle Property Solutions, LLC
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
