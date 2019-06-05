{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: David L Basler & wife to Madison County Council for Developmentally Disabled, Inc.
  • WD: Ray J Ford & wife to Lance Cureton & wife
  • QCD: Ray Ford & wife to Lance Cureton & wife
  • QCD: Jason D Carter to Jason D Carter, Trustee
  • WD: David Meyer & wife to James M Kayser & wife
