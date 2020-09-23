Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Charles D. Kirpatrick to Aaron Maize
- WD: Angela Sikes, Successor Trustee to Robert E. Metcalf & wife
- WD: Stephanie McDowell, Successor Trustee to Swinford Properties, LLC
- QCD: Tim Moss & wife to Tim Moss & wife
- WD: Edward E. Wagganer & wife to Edward W. Wagganer & wife, Trustees
- WD: Edward E. Wagganer & wife to Edward W. Wagganer & wife, Trustees
- WD: Edward E. Wagganer & wife to Edward W. Wagganer & wife, Trustees
- QCD: John M. Priday & wife to John M. Priday & wife
- WD: Pamela S. Lee Trust to Phillip N. Page & wife
- WD: Tracey L. Garrett & husband to Linny Busby
- WD: Treeland, Inc to Marcus S. Frey & wife
- Ben: Linny Busby to Natasha Kennedy
- WD: Theodore M. Lau & wife to Theodore M. Lau & wife, Successor Trustees
- WD: Jim R. DeSpain & wife to Phillip N. Page, Trustee
- QCD: Timothy Howard Whited & wife to Floyd J. Hodges & Sunshine Simms
- WD: George McDowell & wife to Larry H. Baker Et al
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Ryan Sullivan & wife
- WD: Michael E. Thebeau to Revocable Living Trust of David P. Bess & Barbara J. Bess
- WD: Cape Creek, LLC to Eugene H. McDowell & wife
- WD: Richard G. Boren & wife to Richard G. Boren & wife
- WD: Donald A. Krieger, Jr. & wife to James F. Taylor & Candace Thomas
- WD: Mark Allen Thompson, Successor Trustee to Homer E. Bates & wife
- Ben: Dennis R. Parson to Bella A. Dail Coleman
