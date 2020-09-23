 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Charles D. Kirpatrick to Aaron Maize
  • WD: Angela Sikes, Successor Trustee to Robert E. Metcalf & wife
  • WD: Stephanie McDowell, Successor Trustee to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • QCD: Tim Moss & wife to Tim Moss & wife
  • WD: Edward E. Wagganer & wife to Edward W. Wagganer & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Edward E. Wagganer & wife to Edward W. Wagganer & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Edward E. Wagganer & wife to Edward W. Wagganer & wife, Trustees
  • QCD: John M. Priday & wife to John M. Priday & wife
  • WD: Pamela S. Lee Trust to Phillip N. Page & wife
  • WD: Tracey L. Garrett & husband to Linny Busby
  • WD: Treeland, Inc to Marcus S. Frey & wife
  • Ben: Linny Busby to Natasha Kennedy
  • WD: Theodore M. Lau & wife to Theodore M. Lau & wife, Successor Trustees
  • WD: Jim R. DeSpain & wife to Phillip N. Page, Trustee
  • QCD: Timothy Howard Whited & wife to Floyd J. Hodges & Sunshine Simms
  • WD: George McDowell & wife to Larry H. Baker Et al
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Ryan Sullivan & wife
  • WD: Michael E. Thebeau to Revocable Living Trust of David P. Bess & Barbara J. Bess
  • WD: Cape Creek, LLC to Eugene H. McDowell & wife
  • WD: Richard G. Boren & wife to Richard G. Boren & wife
  • WD: Donald A. Krieger, Jr. & wife to James F. Taylor & Candace Thomas
  • WD: Mark Allen Thompson, Successor Trustee to Homer E. Bates & wife
  • Ben: Dennis R. Parson to Bella A. Dail Coleman
