- WD: Tyler Fields & wife to Samantha Marie Frizzell et al
- WD: Barbara Slinkard to C&B Enterprises, LLC
- Ben: Richard Roderfeld to Daniel Roderfeld
- WD: Daniel R. Butler & wife to Daniel R. Butler & wife, Trustees
- WD: Justin Straussner to William J. Schwartz & wife
- WD: Curt D. Roth & wife to James Pool & wife
- WD: James E. Graham et al to Kevin Hill & wife
- Ben: Kevin Hill & wife to William Lunsford & Christopher Hill
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a letter from the Madison County Health Department, last week, it was announced the Madison County License Office will be closed, beginning…
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the skeletal remains found July 21, in rural Madison County are those of Timothy Dees, 25, of Crev…
A Fredericktown daycare worker has been charged with child abuse after allegedly breaking the leg of a child who was upset.
The Madison County Workshop is more than a place of employment, it is a team, a family, and a great place to go thrift shopping.
Republican voters in Madison County will be asked to choose between two candidates for Prosecuting Attorney during the Aug. 2 primary election…
Madison Countians had two contested local races, both on the Republican ballot, in the Aug. 2 primary election.
WD: Jason Asher to Nancy AnthonyWD: Barry J. Mills & wife, Trustees to Chelsea S. Mueller & Jason MayberryWD: Dale A. Janke & wife…
There are two contested local races in the Aug. 2 primary election. Both are on the Republican ballot.
Ruby G. Spain, 91, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Fredericktown. She was born February 18, 1931 in Washington, Missouri, the daughter of Gus…