 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
Land Transfers
  • QCD: Sarah E. Kennedy to Christopher Shannon Kennedy
  • QCD: Rocky Myers to Robbin Myers
  • QCD: Patricia Chapman to Kenneth Chapman
  • WD: Michael R. McFarland & wife to RVF Properties, LLC
  • QCD: Beth Rowland to Carl Wayne Lewis Et al
  • WD: James D. Dunn, Jr & wife, Trustees to Deborah McEuen
  • WD: Michael D. Mattingly & wife to Carver Electric Heating & Cooling, Inc.
  • WD: Zachary N. King & wife to Justin A. Shunk & wife
  • WD: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to City of Fredericktown
  • WD: Melissa Burks to Ty Burks & Chelsie Grindstaff
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morgan Lealand Kemp

Morgan Lealand Kemp

Morgan Lealand Kemp, 29, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 27, 1993, in Fredericktown to Bobby Joe and Cry…

Freakish fun

Freakish fun

Once again Freakytown did not disappoint, as more than 1,000 kids and their families filled the downtown streets and their treat bags, Saturday.

Tuesday is Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day

Election day is quickly approaching with poles opening at 6 a.m., Nov. 8, for the General Election.

Shirley Robinson

Shirley Robinson

Shirley Robinson, 79, of Jefferson, Texas (formerly of Marquand) died September 28, 2022. She was born November 1, 1942, to Charles Edgar “Ed”…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Jacob Kyle Lunsford, 26, of Marquand, to Alyssa Paige Myers, 25, of MarquandAlana Faith Hovis, 28, of Fredericktown, to Mariea Lea Dawn Barlow…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - TrusteeWD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - TrusteeWD: Phillip N. Page &…

Connie Sue Hurst

Connie Sue Hurst

Connie Sue Hurst, 74, of Farmington, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home. She was born April 21, 1948, in Bonne Terre, Missouri to Le…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News