- QCD: Sarah E. Kennedy to Christopher Shannon Kennedy
- QCD: Rocky Myers to Robbin Myers
- QCD: Patricia Chapman to Kenneth Chapman
- WD: Michael R. McFarland & wife to RVF Properties, LLC
- QCD: Beth Rowland to Carl Wayne Lewis Et al
- WD: James D. Dunn, Jr & wife, Trustees to Deborah McEuen
- WD: Michael D. Mattingly & wife to Carver Electric Heating & Cooling, Inc.
- WD: Zachary N. King & wife to Justin A. Shunk & wife
- WD: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to City of Fredericktown
- WD: Melissa Burks to Ty Burks & Chelsie Grindstaff
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
