LANDTRANSFERs
  • QC: Craig M Haas Trust to Craig M Haas & wife
  • QC: Kathy A Wallis-Zelch & husband to Kathy A Wallis-Zelch
  • Ben Deed: Kathy A Wallis-Zelch & husband to Lance R Wallis Et al
  • WD: First State Community Bank to Omar D Shipley & wife
  • WD: Bittle Properties, LLC to Luke R McMillen & wife
  • WD: Charles D Barlow & wife to Thomas D Priday
  • WD: V Randall Huffman Trustee to Joseph P Hoffman
  • WD: William S Allebach Jr & wife to Jeremy Ball & wife
  • QCD: David Charles Hoar to Michelle Rae Stinson
  • WD: Vera N Hayman Trustee to V Randall Huffman & wife
  • WD: Betty Jane McCoy Trustee to Richard D Rebstock
  • QCD: Orval Wayne Robbs Sr to Orval Wayne Robbs Sr Trustee
  • QCD: Charles E Vincent to Charles E Vincent Trustee
  • WD: Mildred L Porter to Mildred L Porter Trustee
  • WD: Craig T Healey to Casey R Hagan

