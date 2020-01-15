{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • Ben: Brenda S. Gaston to Travis Mathes & Louri Ann Whaley
  • WD: Ross E. Allen & wife to Gail C. Griffard
  • WD: A. Stanley Lamb & Virginia L. King, Trustees to Alan S. Lamb & wife
  • WD: Michael Winder & wife, Et al to Susan M. Smith
  • QCD: Daniel Scott Bratcher to Daniel Scott Bratcher
  • QCD: Loren E. Schuette to Loren E. Schuette & Hilda M. Bollinger
  • Ben: Loren E. Schuette & Hilda M. Bollinger to Pamela Cummings Et al
