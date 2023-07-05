Related to this story

Fireworks put on hold

The Board of Aldermen for the City of Fredericktown voted to “postpone” the fireworks display scheduled for July 2.

Michael E. O'Brien Sr.

Michael E. O'Brien Sr., 67, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Fredericktown. He was born December 1, 1955 in St. Louis, the son of Patrick L. and …