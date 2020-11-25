 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: John Harris Singleton & wife to Brandon S. Tull & wife
  • Ben: William David Mauk to Shannon Thompson
  • WD: Ruth Whitener - Successor Trustee to Donald E. Reese & wife
  • QCD: William David Mauk to Ryan D. Mauk
  • WD: Kyle H. Saunders Et al to Mark Slezak & wife
  • WD: Andy Brown to Christopher Neel and Tonya Siliven
  • WD: Shirley May Davis - Trustee to Christopher Hornbostel & wife
  • WD: Carolyn S. Pyle to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Geraldine K. Kemp & husband to Robert Gene Starkey & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Douglas D. Ferris & wife to Kurt C. Mowrer & wife - Co-Trustees
  • WD: Larry H. Baker Et al to Carl Kemp & wife
