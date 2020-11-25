Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: John Harris Singleton & wife to Brandon S. Tull & wife
- Ben: William David Mauk to Shannon Thompson
- WD: Ruth Whitener - Successor Trustee to Donald E. Reese & wife
- QCD: William David Mauk to Ryan D. Mauk
- WD: Kyle H. Saunders Et al to Mark Slezak & wife
- WD: Andy Brown to Christopher Neel and Tonya Siliven
- WD: Shirley May Davis - Trustee to Christopher Hornbostel & wife
- WD: Carolyn S. Pyle to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Geraldine K. Kemp & husband to Robert Gene Starkey & wife, Trustees
- WD: Douglas D. Ferris & wife to Kurt C. Mowrer & wife - Co-Trustees
- WD: Larry H. Baker Et al to Carl Kemp & wife
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!