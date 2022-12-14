- WD: Ronald Keller & wife to Danielle Rouse & husband
- WD: Jordan Villmer & wife to Bobbie L. Crowley
- WD: Jennifer Kemp & husband to Christopher Pidcock & wife
- WD: Ellen Dees - Successor Trustee to England Rentals, LLC
- WD: Housing Source, LLC to Store Schmidly & Emily Blanton
- WD: Michael Bingham & wife to England Rentals, LLC
- WD: Angela Stafford-Whitsett & husband to Christopher P. Schultz
- Ben: Christopher P. Shulz to Jake Schulz & Morgan Schulz
- WD: Lezlie J. DeGrand - Trustee to Ozark Wilderness Boys Camp
- WD: James C. Kesting & wife to Madison County Wood Products, Inc.
- WD: Triple C. Land Company, LLC to Chad Browers & Jeffrey Browers
- WD: Guild Mortgage Company, LLC to Sarah Farmer
- WD: Charles Boyer et al to James C. Kesting
- WD: Angela Cato & husband to Taylor Ryan
- Ben: Kenneth Ray McDowell to Travis Rae McDowell & Ryan Scott McDowell
- WD: Renae C. Clark to Lavada Dunn & husband
- WD: Clayton Conway & wife to Kyle Gregory Hubert
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS