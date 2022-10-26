- WD: Steven R. Mifflin & wife to Charles T. Ford & wife
- QCD: Charisse Ligon Newton to Christina Whited
- WD: Aaron J. Calhoun & wife to Christopher Scott Bacon & wife
- WD: J Black Properties, LLC to Knox Investment Properties, LLC
- QCD: Kenneth Cunningham & wife to Kenneth Cunningham & wife
- Ben: James Keith Crowell to Larry Dean Crowell
- WD: Paul Merchant & wife to Paul Merchant & wife, Trustees
- WD: Larry Cooper & wife to Vernon Davis & wife
- WD: Philip E. Gregory & wife, Trustees to George Toppins, Jr & wife
- WD: Philip M. Senter & wife to Red Roof By The Lake, LLC
- WD: Mark D. Souden & wife to Mark D. Souden & wife, Trustees
- Ben: Philip M. Senter & wife to Sarah A. Wheeler & Laura E. Payne
- QCD: Shannon Asher to Mark D. Souden & wife
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
