Land Transfers
  • WD: John A. Herget, Jr, Trustee to Galen Stevens & wife
  • WD: Summers Family Estate, LLC to The Summers Joint Revocable Trust
  • WD: Clint Ryan Champion & wife to David L. Stamp II & wife
  • QCD: Charles Gipson & wife Et al to Charles Gipson & wife
  • WD: James Pirtle & wife to Timothy Pirtle & wife
  • WD: Emily Winkleman & Brenda Freeland to Tray J. Steiner & wife
  • WD: William Roger Gavan & wife, Trustees to Edward Aaron Hedicke
  • WD: Russell Mark Hirrichs to Boggs, Inc
  • WD: Sam G. Chapman & wife to Phillip Lawler
  • WD: Phillip Lawler to Kenneth Chapman
  • WD: Nancy A. Whitener, Trustee to James Francis & wife
  • WD: William P. Sonderman & wife, Trustees to Swinford Properties, LLC
