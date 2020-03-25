Madison County Land Transfers
Land Transfers
  • WD: Tie Properties, LLC to Joseph Goldsmith
  • WD: Roberta M. Rogers Revocable Trust by Trustees to Cassandra Francis
  • WD: Donald J. Svoboda & wife to Douglas J. Frye & wife
  • WD: Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan Assoc. to Justin Saffell Et al
  • WD: Ronald Votava & wife to Douglas M. Starnes Et al
  • Ben: Douglas M. Starnes & wife to Austin R. Starnes & Grant C. Starnes
  • WD: Lendel Byron Williams - Trustee to Richard Reichard & wife
  • WD: Lendel Byron Williams to Richard Reichard & wife
  • QCD: August O. Charles & wife to David R. Frazier & wife
  • WD: Derrick Gipson to Bobby Gene Gipson, Jr.
  • Ben: Lloyd S. Russell & wife to Bethany Russell Et al
  • WD: Robert Layne Myers & wife - Trustees to Cierra E. Tripp
  • QCD: David R. Frazier & wife to August O. Charles & wife
  • QCD: Theodore Allan Martin & wife to Theodore Alan Martin & wife - Co-Trustees
  • WD: Craig S. Wagganer & wife to Sharon T. Groff
  • WD: First State Community Bank to Lance Cureton & Greg Huffman
  • Ben: Lewis Gorse to Sheralyn Y. Gorse & Michael Joseph Gorse
  • Ben: Lewis Gorse to Michael Joseph Gorse
