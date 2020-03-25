Madison County Land Transfers

You have free articles remaining.
- WD: Tie Properties, LLC to Joseph Goldsmith
- WD: Roberta M. Rogers Revocable Trust by Trustees to Cassandra Francis
- WD: Donald J. Svoboda & wife to Douglas J. Frye & wife
- WD: Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan Assoc. to Justin Saffell Et al
- WD: Ronald Votava & wife to Douglas M. Starnes Et al
- Ben: Douglas M. Starnes & wife to Austin R. Starnes & Grant C. Starnes
- WD: Lendel Byron Williams - Trustee to Richard Reichard & wife
- WD: Lendel Byron Williams to Richard Reichard & wife
- QCD: August O. Charles & wife to David R. Frazier & wife
- WD: Derrick Gipson to Bobby Gene Gipson, Jr.
- Ben: Lloyd S. Russell & wife to Bethany Russell Et al
- WD: Robert Layne Myers & wife - Trustees to Cierra E. Tripp
- QCD: David R. Frazier & wife to August O. Charles & wife
- QCD: Theodore Allan Martin & wife to Theodore Alan Martin & wife - Co-Trustees
- WD: Craig S. Wagganer & wife to Sharon T. Groff
- WD: First State Community Bank to Lance Cureton & Greg Huffman
- Ben: Lewis Gorse to Sheralyn Y. Gorse & Michael Joseph Gorse
- Ben: Lewis Gorse to Michael Joseph Gorse
