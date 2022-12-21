 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Larry Baker & wife to Larry Henry Baker et al
  • WD: Michael D. Sooter & wife to Theodore Brown
  • WD: Gary Fields & wife to Geoffrey Bennett Fields
  • WD: Gary J. Chadduck & wife to Wesley A. McDowell & wife
  • WD: U.S. Dept. of Housing & Urban Development to Steven R. Dunn & wife
  • QCD: Joseph W. Smith & wife to Joseph W. Smith & wife
  • QCD: Dawnette Geen to Dawnette Geen
  • Ben: Dawnette Geen to Shannon Rehkop
  • Ben: Nancy Anthony to Christopher T. Anthony et al
  • Ben: Stanley R. Nations to Julie A. Noonan
  • WD: Amy Cisneros to Jack Robertson & wife 
  • WD: Cherokee Pass Fire District to Cherokee Pass Fire Protection District
  • WD: Kids Corner, Inc. to Little Blackcats Daycare, LLC
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Tim Wiles
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Stephen C. Whiteaker & wife
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Alan Kopitsky & wife
  • WD: First State Community Bank to Charles Murphy & wife
  • WD: Astro Farms Alpha, LLC to Thomas Stephens & wife
  • WD: BKC Properties, LLC to ABC Realty Investments, LLC
