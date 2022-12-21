- QCD: Larry Baker & wife to Larry Henry Baker et al
- WD: Michael D. Sooter & wife to Theodore Brown
- WD: Gary Fields & wife to Geoffrey Bennett Fields
- WD: Gary J. Chadduck & wife to Wesley A. McDowell & wife
- WD: U.S. Dept. of Housing & Urban Development to Steven R. Dunn & wife
- QCD: Joseph W. Smith & wife to Joseph W. Smith & wife
- QCD: Dawnette Geen to Dawnette Geen
- Ben: Dawnette Geen to Shannon Rehkop
- Ben: Nancy Anthony to Christopher T. Anthony et al
- Ben: Stanley R. Nations to Julie A. Noonan
- WD: Amy Cisneros to Jack Robertson & wife
- WD: Cherokee Pass Fire District to Cherokee Pass Fire Protection District
- WD: Kids Corner, Inc. to Little Blackcats Daycare, LLC
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Tim Wiles
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Stephen C. Whiteaker & wife
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Alan Kopitsky & wife
- WD: First State Community Bank to Charles Murphy & wife
- WD: Astro Farms Alpha, LLC to Thomas Stephens & wife
- WD: BKC Properties, LLC to ABC Realty Investments, LLC
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS