 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
Land Transfers
  • WD: Norma Mae Krauss et al to Earnest Jerry Stephens et al
  • Ben: Christopher Gillespie & wife to Bryan Gillespie
  • WD: Rockne E. Barnett & wife to Bryce Damion Seneca & wife
  • WD: City of Fredericktown to Madison County Progress, Inc.
  • Ben: Betty J. Bastie to Kellie Smith et al
  • WD: Eathen A. Hinkle & wife to John Fuller & wife
  • WD: England Rentals, LLC to Jason England
  • WD: Jason England to Gabriel Crawford & wife
  • WD: Melvin Inman & wife to Daniel R. Sebastian & wife
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fred Joseph Stoffregen

Fred Joseph Stoffregen

Fred Joseph Stoffregen, 60, died Friday, August 5, 2022. He was born August 23, 1961, in Cape Girardeau, the son of Fred and Gelena (Culp) Sto…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: Donald Ray Bone & wife to Donald Ray Bone & wifeBen: Goldie Crites to Kevin Kemp & Dina CheekWD: Lord Homes, LLC to Arthur Mi…

Marilyn Fay Jordan

Marilyn Fay Jordan

Marilyn Fay Jordan, 71, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home in “beautiful downtown Cherokee Pass." She was born August 20, 1950, at Silva,…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

August 1, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on July 25, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and First Distr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News