- BEN: Clyde E. Bess, Jr. & wife to Haley Coomer
- BEN: Charles A. Toppins & wife to Jennifer Toppins & Melissa Sebastian
- BEN: Donna Lee Pearson to Tamera Bellecomo & Tracey Faley
- QCD: Sidney M. Graham & wife to Sidney M. Graham & wife
- WD: Steven Rodgers & wife to Clayton Rowland
- QCD: Roger D. Stevens, et atl to Roger Dean Stevens, II & wife
- BEN: Roger D. Stevens, II & wfie to Teagan E. Stevens & Eli S. Stevens
- QCD: Karry Cook-Holman & husband to Mike Sikes
- QCD: Reannon Lowery & husband to Reannon Lowery & husband
- WD: Brandon S. Tull & wife to Boogie Investments, LLC
- WD: Melissa White to Aranda Amelunke & Josh May
- WD: 72 West Motors, LLC to Halston Properties, LLC
- WD: Robert Moyers et al to Wire Road Properties, LLC
- BEN: Clyde Bess, Sr. to Chad Edward Bess
- WD: Donna L. Stevens to Brenden M. Butchart & wife
- WD: Boschent, James D. et al to Tom Masterson & wife
- QCD: Karen Monnier & husband to Michael Monnier & wife
- BEN: Richard Powell & wife to Nicholas Powell
- QCD: Aurelia Hartenberger & husband to Jeffrey L. Hartenberger & wife, Trustees
- BEN: Toney A. Koenig to Tony A. Koenig Family Trust
- WD: David Long to Devin Gates & wife
- QCD: Marcella M. Baker - Trustee to The Pig Barbeque, LLC
- BEN: Dean P. Gann to Andrew Files
- BEN: Barbara J. Seeley to Patricia Dianna Griffin
- WD: Barbara J. Seeley to Barbara J. Seeley
- QCD: Michael W. Sheets & wife, Trustees to Michael W. Sheets & wife, Trustees
- WD: Iowa-Missouri Conference Association of Seventh-Day Adventist to Beverly Brown
- WD: DSV SPV3, LLC to K2 Realty Group, LLC
- WD: Philip L. Lawler to Dawn M. Mende
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS