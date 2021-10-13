 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Land Transfers
0 comments

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: David R. Lewis Jr. & wife to Kyle Stephens & wife
  • WD: Jeffrey H. Abney & wife to Scott Putnam & wife
  • WD: EN Investments, LLC to Gary Ward III
  • WD: Harold Leroy Paris & wife to Joseph A. Chavez & wife
  • WD: Jacob T. Williams et. al. to Shirley Barton
  • QCD: Paul M. Vamund & wife to Paul M. Vamund & wife, trustees
  • QCD: Paul M. Vamund & wife to Paul M. Vamund & wife, trustees
  • QCD: Paul M. Vamund & wife to Paul M. Vamund & wife, trustees
  • QCD: Paul M. Vamund & wife to Paul M. Vamund & wife, trustees
  • WD: Bryan H. Wooten & wife to Jessie E. Beckenbach
  • WD: Donald Roberts & wife to Jessie E. Beckenbach
  • WD: Buy Early Farm, LLC to Taite P. Byerly & wife
  • BEN Roger D. Stevens & Roger Dean Stevens II to Coralea E. Stevens, et. al.
  • WD: Frank Browers Sr. to Christine Browers, et. al.
  • WD: Charles M. Lint & wife to Douglas Bronstine & wife
  • WD: Kayla M. Frymire to Harold R. Mills & wife
  • QCD: Raymond L. Wiser & wife to Raymond L. Wiser & wife trustees
  • QCD: James L. Harrison & wife to James L. Harrison & wife
  • WD: Sue Ellyn Reitzel to James Long II & wife
  • WD: James D. Dunn Jr. & wife to Jodi Watson & Brandi Whitener
  • WD: Cedar Bottom Farm, LLC to Jane Pharis Oliver et. al.
  • WD: Treeland Inc. to Terry W. Gettinger 
  • WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to EN Investments, LLC
  • WD: Gary Joseph McCarthy & Mona Kay Evans - Trustees to Gary Phillips & wife
  • BEN: Shirley A. Barton to Brian Montgomery et. al.
  • BEN: Shirley Barton to Rebecca J. Lappe
  • BEN: Robert W. Busch, Jr. to Robert W. Busch III
  • QCD: Eleanor White et. al. to Eleanor White & husband
  • QCD: Eleanor White et. al. to Sharon Ann Roberts & husband
  • QCD: Eleanor White et. al. to Grewgory Finch ToD Phillip Finch
  • WD: Joshua D. Francis & wife to Steve Paul Vallin & Roe Jo Vallin
  • QCD: Jeni Kinney to Jason Kinney
  • QCD: William M. Busch to Robert W. Busch Jr.
  • QCD: Lezlie DeGrand to Lezlie DeGrand - Trustee
  • QCD: Jane Brawley to Paul B. Terry & Jane F. Brawley - Trustees
  • WD: William J. Brewen III & wife to Bryan Carver & wife
  • QCD: Terry S. Mace to Dorcus L. Unruh
  • WD: Andrea Peoples & Carla Mitchel co-trustees to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
  • WD: Michael D. Lindsey & wife to Cassandra Davis and Rikki Davis
  • WD: Barry J. Mills & wife to David L. Morlen & wife
  • QCD: Janet Pinson et. al. to Kelly L. Ammons TOD Ethan D. Ammons & Alexandrea D. Ammons
  • WD: Bathe Investments LLC to Hornbostel Properties LLC
  • BEN: Ruby F. Spain to Bill Bradshawn & Amanda Mayhew
  • WD: Pinecone Properties LLC to Steven M. Saeger & wife
  • WD: Pinecone Properties LLC to Daniel H. Kuczka & wife
  • BEN: Van Steven Gunter to Rhonda Kay Roach
  • WD: Gavin Krueger & wife to Katherine Rehkop
  • WD: Barry Collier & wife to David A. Hamblin & wife
  • WD: Russel Dan LaPlant to Keith McElmurry & wife
  • WD: Donald Lee McDowell trustee to Donald Lee McDowell
  • WD: Donald Lee McDowell trustee to Donald Lee McDowell
  • BEN: Joseph Bruce Reed & wife to Travis L. Reed LDPS
  • QCD: Joseph Bruce Reed & wife to Joseph Bruce Reed and Sherri Diane Reed
  • WD: David W. Leonard & wife to David W. Leonard & wife, trustees
  • QCD: Arthur L. Bellew Jr., et. al. to Arthur L. Bellew III, et. al.
  • BEN: Arthur L. Bellew III to Robert E. Bostic
  • WD: Jerry P. Matthews and Mary L. Matthews to Susan E. Menzel & Lynn A. Hahn, trustees
  • WD: Robert Mooney & wife to Joseph Lewis et. al.
  • WD: Larry Payne to Terry B. Callway et. al.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James R. Miller
Obituaries

James R. Miller

James R. Miller, 43, died Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born December 7, 1977 in St. Louis, the son of James Miller and Alberta Miller.

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Logan Ray Bowling, 20, of Fredericktown to Caylee Anna Wright, 20, of FredericktownSeth Michael Rieffer, 26, of Annapolis, Missouri to Kaci Ly…

+2
Fair makes a splash
Democrat News

Fair makes a splash

The Madison County Fair made a splash this past weekend, in more ways than one. The weather left the grounds a little soggy, but did not dampe…

Roseda Mae (Monie) Mouser
Obituaries

Roseda Mae (Monie) Mouser

Roseda Mae (Monie) Mouser, 89, died September 26, 2021. Roseda was born October 30, 1931 to Arthur and Carrie (Rauls) Monie who preceded her i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News