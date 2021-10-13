Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: David R. Lewis Jr. & wife to Kyle Stephens & wife
- WD: Jeffrey H. Abney & wife to Scott Putnam & wife
- WD: EN Investments, LLC to Gary Ward III
- WD: Harold Leroy Paris & wife to Joseph A. Chavez & wife
- WD: Jacob T. Williams et. al. to Shirley Barton
- QCD: Paul M. Vamund & wife to Paul M. Vamund & wife, trustees
- WD: Bryan H. Wooten & wife to Jessie E. Beckenbach
- WD: Donald Roberts & wife to Jessie E. Beckenbach
- WD: Buy Early Farm, LLC to Taite P. Byerly & wife
- BEN Roger D. Stevens & Roger Dean Stevens II to Coralea E. Stevens, et. al.
- WD: Frank Browers Sr. to Christine Browers, et. al.
- WD: Charles M. Lint & wife to Douglas Bronstine & wife
- WD: Kayla M. Frymire to Harold R. Mills & wife
- QCD: Raymond L. Wiser & wife to Raymond L. Wiser & wife trustees
- QCD: James L. Harrison & wife to James L. Harrison & wife
- WD: Sue Ellyn Reitzel to James Long II & wife
- WD: James D. Dunn Jr. & wife to Jodi Watson & Brandi Whitener
- WD: Cedar Bottom Farm, LLC to Jane Pharis Oliver et. al.
- WD: Treeland Inc. to Terry W. Gettinger
- WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to EN Investments, LLC
- WD: Gary Joseph McCarthy & Mona Kay Evans - Trustees to Gary Phillips & wife
- BEN: Shirley A. Barton to Brian Montgomery et. al.
- BEN: Shirley Barton to Rebecca J. Lappe
- BEN: Robert W. Busch, Jr. to Robert W. Busch III
- QCD: Eleanor White et. al. to Eleanor White & husband
- QCD: Eleanor White et. al. to Sharon Ann Roberts & husband
- QCD: Eleanor White et. al. to Grewgory Finch ToD Phillip Finch
- WD: Joshua D. Francis & wife to Steve Paul Vallin & Roe Jo Vallin
- QCD: Jeni Kinney to Jason Kinney
- QCD: William M. Busch to Robert W. Busch Jr.
- QCD: Lezlie DeGrand to Lezlie DeGrand - Trustee
- QCD: Jane Brawley to Paul B. Terry & Jane F. Brawley - Trustees
- WD: William J. Brewen III & wife to Bryan Carver & wife
- QCD: Terry S. Mace to Dorcus L. Unruh
- WD: Andrea Peoples & Carla Mitchel co-trustees to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
- WD: Michael D. Lindsey & wife to Cassandra Davis and Rikki Davis
- WD: Barry J. Mills & wife to David L. Morlen & wife
- QCD: Janet Pinson et. al. to Kelly L. Ammons TOD Ethan D. Ammons & Alexandrea D. Ammons
- WD: Bathe Investments LLC to Hornbostel Properties LLC
- BEN: Ruby F. Spain to Bill Bradshawn & Amanda Mayhew
- WD: Pinecone Properties LLC to Steven M. Saeger & wife
- WD: Pinecone Properties LLC to Daniel H. Kuczka & wife
- BEN: Van Steven Gunter to Rhonda Kay Roach
- WD: Gavin Krueger & wife to Katherine Rehkop
- WD: Barry Collier & wife to David A. Hamblin & wife
- WD: Russel Dan LaPlant to Keith McElmurry & wife
- WD: Donald Lee McDowell trustee to Donald Lee McDowell
- BEN: Joseph Bruce Reed & wife to Travis L. Reed LDPS
- QCD: Joseph Bruce Reed & wife to Joseph Bruce Reed and Sherri Diane Reed
- WD: David W. Leonard & wife to David W. Leonard & wife, trustees
- QCD: Arthur L. Bellew Jr., et. al. to Arthur L. Bellew III, et. al.
- BEN: Arthur L. Bellew III to Robert E. Bostic
- WD: Jerry P. Matthews and Mary L. Matthews to Susan E. Menzel & Lynn A. Hahn, trustees
- WD: Robert Mooney & wife to Joseph Lewis et. al.
- WD: Larry Payne to Terry B. Callway et. al.
Madison County Land Transfers