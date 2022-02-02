Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Madison County Wood Products, LLC to James Tripp & wife
- QCD: Debra Birdwell to Willis McDowell
- WD: Joshua Holland & wife to Christofer Aualos & wife
- WD: James D. Wade to Randy W. Sawyer & wife
- WD: Kimberly Blackford to Betty Fuzzell
- WD: Kathy A. Wallis-Zelch & husband to Samuel David Cannon & wife
- QCD: Michael Stafford et al to Brian Keith Cunningham
- WD: Sharon T. Groff to Timothy Wood & wife
- WD: Timothy W. Montgomery & wife, Trustees to Shawn Neel & Lance Cureton
- WD: Brent Lane McMinn & wife, Trustees to David Fountain & wife
- WD: Joe R. Montgomery et al to Lance Cureton & Shawn Neel
- Ben: Michael Ray Darnell & Pamela Gay Darnell to Autumn Lee
- WD: Gary Turner & Kenneth W. Connelly to Gary Turner & Kenneth Connelly, Trustees
- WD: Mark Brian Rohan & wife to Mark Brian Rohan & wife, Trustees
- WD: Clifford L. Rehkop & wife to Amanda L. Rehkop
- WD: Scott A. Watson & wife to Eric W. Watson
- WD: Randy Joseph Ballew & wife to Randy J. Ballew & wife
- WD: Robert J. Schwent & wife to Matthew Philip Stoelb
- Ben: Edwin L. Tripp to Perry D. Tripp & Kristen L. Starkey
- WD: The Grace Center Church, Inc. to Faith Tabernacle World Outreach Inc.
- Ben: Raymond Keith Cushman to Roosevelt W. Bourgeois & wife
- QCD: Dorothy Buellis to William Steven Perry
- WD: LeBron J.C. Holbrook, Sr. & wife, Co-Trustees to Shane C. Holbrook, Trustee
- WD: LeBron J.C Holbrook & wife, Co-Trustees to Shane C. Holbrook, Trustee
- Ben: Sybil Christine to Amy Christine