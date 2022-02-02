 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
Land Transfers
  • WD: Madison County Wood Products, LLC to James Tripp & wife
  • QCD: Debra Birdwell to Willis McDowell
  • WD: Joshua Holland & wife to Christofer Aualos & wife
  • WD: James D. Wade to Randy W. Sawyer & wife
  • WD: Kimberly Blackford to Betty Fuzzell
  • WD: Kathy A. Wallis-Zelch & husband to Samuel David Cannon & wife
  • QCD: Michael Stafford et al to Brian Keith Cunningham
  • WD: Sharon T. Groff to Timothy Wood & wife
  • WD: Timothy W. Montgomery & wife, Trustees to Shawn Neel & Lance Cureton
  • WD: Brent Lane McMinn & wife, Trustees to David Fountain & wife
  • WD: Joe R. Montgomery et al to Lance Cureton & Shawn Neel
  • Ben: Michael Ray Darnell & Pamela Gay Darnell to Autumn Lee
  • WD: Gary Turner & Kenneth W. Connelly to Gary Turner & Kenneth Connelly, Trustees
  • WD: Mark Brian Rohan & wife to Mark Brian Rohan & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Clifford L. Rehkop & wife to Amanda L. Rehkop
  • WD: Scott A. Watson & wife to Eric W. Watson
  • WD: Randy Joseph Ballew & wife to Randy J. Ballew & wife
  • WD: Robert J. Schwent & wife to Matthew Philip Stoelb
  • Ben: Edwin L. Tripp to Perry D. Tripp & Kristen L. Starkey
  • WD: The Grace Center Church, Inc. to Faith Tabernacle World Outreach Inc.
  • Ben: Raymond Keith Cushman to Roosevelt W. Bourgeois & wife
  • QCD: Dorothy Buellis to William Steven Perry
  • WD: LeBron J.C. Holbrook, Sr. & wife, Co-Trustees to Shane C. Holbrook, Trustee
  • WD: LeBron J.C Holbrook & wife, Co-Trustees to Shane C. Holbrook, Trustee
  • Ben: Sybil Christine to Amy Christine
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joshua William “Josh” Mills

Joshua William “Josh” Mills

Joshua William “Josh” Mills, 30, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his home in St. Louis. Services are pending, and a full obituary will be in…

John Shoemaker

John Shoemaker

John Shoemaker, 49, died Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was born January 2, 1973 in St. Louis, the son of Jerry Shoemaker and Sandy Lane.

Gordon Leigh Goad

Gordon Leigh Goad

Gordon Leigh Goad, 95, of St. Louis, formerly of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in hospice care at Cedar Hill, Missouri. Gordo…

Friday Club holds Jan. meeting

Friday Club holds Jan. meeting

The GFWC Friday Club met Jan. 21, at New Providence Baptist Church. President Janet Ward called the meeting to order and welcomed all members …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News