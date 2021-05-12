- WD: Lance Cureton & wife to Thomas Bennett
- WD: Eugene J. Cureton & wife to Gary Jones & wife
- WD: Barbara Slinkard to Andrew Dickemann
- QCD: Sharon Bennett to Rock Bennett
- WD: Sharon Bennett to Rock Bennett
- WD: James P. Burns & Erika A. Burns to Darrel E. Hersam & wife
- WD: Troy L. Baker, Jr., DDS & wife to Casey Kennedy & wife
- WD: Gerry Stephens Et al to Stephen S. Griffith & wife
- WD: Ronald L. Craft to James M. Sitzes
- WD: Sally M. Ammon Et al to Hani Mohsen Et al
- WD: Raymond D. Wall & wife to Evan Hovis & Kiersten Shaffer
- WD: Sally M. Amon & husband to Hani Mohsen Et al
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
