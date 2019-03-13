Try 3 months for $3
Land Transfers
  • WD: Michael L McDonough & wife to Kelly Brewer & wife
  • QCD: Mark Rolens to Katherine E Rolens
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments LLC to Richard Griggs
  • WD: Brandon Brown & wife to Karla D Mitchell
  • QCD: Christine A Phillips & husband to Christine A Phillips & husband
  • WD: Melba Jean England to Todd Johnson et al
  • WD: Ruth Flaherty to Donald D Flaherty Jr et al
  • WD: RLP Properties LLC to Travis Robinson
  • WD: Jo Lynn Henson to Benjamin D Slinkard & wife
  • WD: Michael V Umfleet & wife to Ryan Hillis & wife
  • WD: Treeland Inc to Gottagetaway LLC
  • QCD: Rodney J Thorpe to Harry A Robbins Trustee
  • WD: Katherine E Rolens to Todd Kline & wife
