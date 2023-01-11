Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Susan M. Smith, by Plenary Guardian to Gary Reinwald & wife
- Ben: Mary Kathryn Hawn & husband to Andrea K. Starkey
- Ben: Jennie L. Miller to Caleb Matthew Miller & Declan Earl Rauls
- WD: Billy R. Pogue & wife to David Lee McGhee & wife
- WD: Mark Rainwater & wife to Shelly Barnes & John Barnes
- WD: G&R Realty, LLC to Ronald Dale Rehkop & wife, Trustees, Et al
- WD: G&R Realty, LLC to Todd Pennington & wife
- Ben: Catherine L. Savage to Leah K. Juliette & Lindsey E. Williams
- WD: Kathe L. Wunnenberg Et al to Garry Coleman & wife
- WD: Thomas Rodriguez Entriquez to Jennifer McFall & husband
- WD: Mackenzie Brooks & husband to William Blanton
- QCD: Jerry Wayne Belmar & wife to Jerry Wayne Belmar & wife
- Ben: Jerry Wayne Belmar & wife to Jesse Belmar & Brenda Griffon
- WD: William (Bill) G. Gipson & wife to William C. Gipson & wife, Trustees
- Ben: Betty Ruth Welter & husband to Gregg Steven Francis
- Ben: Betty Ruth Francis Welter & husband to Gregg Steven Francis
- WD: Janet L. Hicks to Jack Parmley & Tara Parmley
- QCD: Derrick Scott Barnes to Kristen M. Barnes
- Ben: Michael D. Powell to Carolyn Colleen Gray
- Ben: Michael D. Powell to Christopher R. Powell & Jonathan A. Powell
- WD: Leonard G. Heath & wife to Sharon L. Ceniceros-Meade
- WD: Michael Silversmith & wife to Adam W. Koehler & wife
- Ben: Jon D. Kratochvil & wife to Kurtis Andrew Bigler Et al
- Ben: Daniel P. Fall & wife to Taylor S. Fall & Melia J. Westfall
- QCD: Cape Creek, LLC to Cape Creek, LLC
- Ben: James L. Ward & wife to Logan J. Ward
- QCD: Melissa G. Parson to Brian L. Parson
- WD: EN Investments, LLC to England Rentals, LLC
- Ben: Craig G. Slinkard & wife to Craig G. Slinkard, Jr. Et al
- WD: Joseph Cecil Dust & wife to Joseph Cecil Dust & wife, Trustees
- WD: Keith P. Myers Et al to Rodney L. Matthews & wife
- Ben: Rodney L. Matthews & wife to Rodney L. Matthews & Lisa Diane Hufford Matthews, Revocable Living Trust
- WD: Craig M. Haas & wife to John Alcorn & wife
- WD: Vernon Davis & wife to Ramon Cruz Soriano
- WD: Moore's Grocery, LLC to Cannon's Family Grocery & Equipment Rental, LLC
- WD: Bobby G. Dunn, Jr. & wife, Trustees to Nathaniel Lee Hunt & wife
- QCD: Bathe Investments, LLC to Timothy Mills
- WD: Timothy S. Grimes to Kenneth R. Lashley & wife
- WD: Anthony Perry & wife to Bennat Properties, LLC
- Ben: Timothy Mills to Sophie Bollinger
- WD: Robert D. Ellis to Kandra Scola & John Shoemaker
- WD: Li Properties, LLC to Stephen Brady Polk & Madalyn Elaine Rehkop
- QCD: Helen L. Frazier to Helen L. Frazier
- WD: Helen L. Frazier to Edward L. Francis & wife
- QCD: Alan Yount & wife to Cortney Yount
- WD: Tony Conrad & wife to Thomas D. Priday
- WD: Robert Wall, Jr. & wife to Kerry Owen & wife
- QCD: JPJS Company, LLC to Tyler Thompson & wife
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS