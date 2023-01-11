 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Susan M. Smith, by Plenary Guardian to Gary Reinwald & wife
  • Ben: Mary Kathryn Hawn & husband to Andrea K. Starkey
  • Ben: Jennie L. Miller to Caleb Matthew Miller & Declan Earl Rauls
  • WD: Billy R. Pogue & wife to David Lee McGhee & wife
  • WD: Mark Rainwater & wife to Shelly Barnes & John Barnes
  • WD: G&R Realty, LLC to Ronald Dale Rehkop & wife, Trustees, Et al
  • WD: G&R Realty, LLC to Todd Pennington & wife
  • Ben: Catherine L. Savage to Leah K. Juliette & Lindsey E. Williams
  • WD: Kathe L. Wunnenberg Et al to Garry Coleman & wife
  • WD: Thomas Rodriguez Entriquez to Jennifer McFall & husband
  • WD: Mackenzie Brooks & husband to William Blanton
  • QCD: Jerry Wayne Belmar & wife to Jerry Wayne Belmar & wife
  • Ben: Jerry Wayne Belmar & wife to Jesse Belmar & Brenda Griffon
  • WD: William (Bill) G. Gipson & wife to William C. Gipson & wife, Trustees
  • Ben: Betty Ruth Welter & husband to Gregg Steven Francis
  • Ben: Betty Ruth Francis Welter & husband to Gregg Steven Francis
  • WD: Janet L. Hicks to Jack Parmley & Tara Parmley
  • QCD: Derrick Scott Barnes to Kristen M. Barnes
  • Ben: Michael D. Powell to Carolyn Colleen Gray
  • Ben: Michael D. Powell to Christopher R. Powell & Jonathan A. Powell
  • WD: Leonard G. Heath & wife to Sharon L. Ceniceros-Meade
  • WD: Michael Silversmith & wife to Adam W. Koehler & wife
  • Ben: Jon D. Kratochvil & wife to Kurtis Andrew Bigler Et al
  • Ben: Daniel P. Fall & wife to Taylor S. Fall & Melia J. Westfall
  • QCD: Cape Creek, LLC to Cape Creek, LLC
  • Ben: James L. Ward & wife to Logan J. Ward
  • QCD: Melissa G. Parson to Brian L. Parson
  • WD: EN Investments, LLC to England Rentals, LLC
  • Ben: Craig G. Slinkard & wife to Craig G. Slinkard, Jr. Et al
  • WD: Joseph Cecil Dust & wife to Joseph Cecil Dust & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Keith P. Myers Et al to Rodney L. Matthews & wife
  • Ben: Rodney L. Matthews & wife to Rodney L. Matthews & Lisa Diane Hufford Matthews, Revocable Living Trust
  • WD: Craig M. Haas & wife to John Alcorn & wife
  • WD: Vernon Davis & wife to Ramon Cruz Soriano
  • WD: Moore's Grocery, LLC to Cannon's Family Grocery & Equipment Rental, LLC
  • WD: Bobby G. Dunn, Jr. & wife, Trustees to Nathaniel Lee Hunt & wife
  • QCD: Bathe Investments, LLC to Timothy Mills
  • WD: Timothy S. Grimes to Kenneth R. Lashley & wife
  • WD: Anthony Perry & wife to Bennat Properties, LLC
  • Ben: Timothy Mills to Sophie Bollinger
  • WD: Robert D. Ellis to Kandra Scola & John Shoemaker
  • WD: Li Properties, LLC to Stephen Brady Polk & Madalyn Elaine Rehkop
  • QCD: Helen L. Frazier to Helen L. Frazier
  • WD: Helen L. Frazier to Edward L. Francis & wife
  • QCD: Alan Yount & wife to Cortney Yount
  • WD: Tony Conrad & wife to Thomas D. Priday
  • WD: Robert Wall, Jr. & wife to Kerry Owen & wife
  • QCD: JPJS Company, LLC to Tyler Thompson & wife
