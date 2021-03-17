- WD: Carver Electric Heating & Cooling, Inc. to David A. Hanshew & wife
- WD: Lord Homes, LLC to Cristen Pense
- WD: Daniel L. DeSpain & wife to Bethany Russell
- QCD: Allen Sample & Roger Sample to Gary Sample
- WD: Charles Smith, Jr. & wife to James E. Harris & wife
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Micah Howell & wife
- QCD: Thomas William Tawfall & wife to Jacob Thomas Tawfall & wife
- Ben: Thomas William Tawfall & wife to Jacob Thomas Tawfall & wife
- WD: Guy M. Homann & wife, Trustees to The Reagan 5 Farms, LLC
- QCD: Penny O'Brien, Successor Trustee to Vince O'Brien & wife
- WD: Vince O'Brien & wife to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: R&L Investments of Fredericktown, LLC to Gracie L. Flanagan
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Jonathan Franklin Kennedy
- Ben: Lisa Whitener to Christopher Baker
- Ben: Lisa D. Whitener to Eli D. Whitener
- WD: Gary Worsham to Jonathan Clark
- WD: Palisades Point 1, LP to Triple JJJ Farms, LLC
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Daniel R. Landgraf & wife
- QCD: Daniel Riley Stevens & wife to Daniel Riley Stevens & wife - Co-Trustees
- WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to John W. Wright & wife
- WD: Jeff Everett & wife to Land For You, LLC
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to 2BF Properties, LLC
- WD: John R. Stokes to John R. Stokes - Trustee
- WD: CR1 Property, LLC to Madison County Council for Developmentally Disabled, Inc.
- WD: George McDowell & wife to Calvary 330 Holdings, Inc.
- WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Carver Electric Heating & Cooling, Inc.
Madison County Land Transfers