Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Carver Electric Heating & Cooling, Inc. to David A. Hanshew & wife
  • WD: Lord Homes, LLC to Cristen Pense
  • WD: Daniel L. DeSpain & wife to Bethany Russell
  • QCD: Allen Sample & Roger Sample to Gary Sample
  • WD: Charles Smith, Jr. & wife to James E. Harris & wife
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Micah Howell & wife
  • QCD: Thomas William Tawfall & wife to Jacob Thomas Tawfall & wife
  • Ben: Thomas William Tawfall & wife to Jacob Thomas Tawfall & wife
  • WD: Guy M. Homann & wife, Trustees to The Reagan 5 Farms, LLC
  • QCD: Penny O'Brien, Successor Trustee to Vince O'Brien & wife
  • WD: Vince O'Brien & wife to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: R&L Investments of Fredericktown, LLC to Gracie L. Flanagan
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Jonathan Franklin Kennedy
  • Ben: Lisa Whitener to Christopher Baker
  • Ben: Lisa D. Whitener to Eli D. Whitener
  • WD: Gary Worsham to Jonathan Clark
  • WD: Palisades Point 1, LP to Triple JJJ Farms, LLC
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Daniel R. Landgraf & wife
  • QCD: Daniel Riley Stevens & wife to Daniel Riley Stevens & wife - Co-Trustees
  • WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to John W. Wright & wife
  • WD: Jeff Everett & wife to Land For You, LLC
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to 2BF Properties, LLC
  • WD: John R. Stokes to John R. Stokes - Trustee
  • WD: CR1 Property, LLC to Madison County Council for Developmentally Disabled, Inc.
  • WD: George McDowell & wife to Calvary 330 Holdings, Inc.
  • WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Carver Electric Heating & Cooling, Inc.
