Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: John E. McCarver & Edna Marie McCarver to Derrick Barnes
  • WD: Orville White & wife to 5M Rentals, LLC
  • WD: Steven D. Luck to James Lewis & wife
  • WD: Kenneth Lee Watson & wife - Trustees to Paul Adam Kemp & Spencer Paul Kemp
  • QCD: Catherine Eva Carson - TTE to Catherine Eva Carson - Trustee
  • QCD: Douglas L. Galloway to Sherry A. Buhler-Galloway
  • WD: Eric James Henson & wife to Eric James Henson & wife
  • WD: Steven D. Luck to William Foodman, Jr. & wife
  • WD: Victoria L. Moyers Hansmann - Successor Trustee to Bobby R. Moyers & wife
  • WD: Victoria L. Moyers Hansmann - Successor Trustee to Ronald D. Moyers & wife
  • WD: Victoria L. Moyers Hansmann - Successor Trustee to Roger G. Moyers & wife
  • WD: Roger G. Moyers - Successor Trustee to Erwin J. Hansmann & wife
  • Ben: Roger G. Moyers & wife to Shanna D. Settle & Rachael G. Cooper
  • QCD: Jennifer Marie Alley to Victor W. Alley
  • WD: Sugar Valley Properties, LLC & ReInvest SEMO, LLC to Robert Stubbs & wife
  • WD: Blosson City Real Estate, LLC to TripleNetZeroDebt.com Et al
  • WD: James D. Dunn, Jr. & wife to Matthew Benton Smallen & wife
  • QCD: James Mauzy to James W. Mauzy Revocable Living Trust
  • WD: Marble Creek Properties & Land Management, LLC to Misty Dawn Baker
  • Ben: Dennis Grant Vance to Steven B. Proetz
  • WD: Gary Joseph MCarther & Mona Kay Evans, Trustees to Kevin Dunn & wife
  • QCD: Ronald D. Crites & wife to Ronald D. Crites & wife
  • WD: Mary Ann Couch to Hazel Cooper Et al
  • WD: Highland Park Investments, LLC to Jonathan R. Crowell & wife
  • QCD: HSBC Bank USA, N.A. to 8 Dunnigan LLC
  • WD: Mark Hardwick to Richard Jordon & wife
  • WD: Shelby McDaniel to Wilburn Dale Tidwell & wife
  • Ben: Wilburn Dale Tidwell & wife to Steven Tidwell
  • WD: EN Investments, LLC to England Rentals, LLC
  • WD: Mark A. Peters & wife to Justine Dorn
  • WD: Thomas Hayes to Thomas Golightly & wife
  • QCD: Brittany Wanner to Leonard Wanner & wife
  • WD: Madison County Wood Products, Inc. to Douglas M. Faupel & wife
  • WD: Paul J. Terbrock & wife to Darryl Frame Et al
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Joseph W. Goodman & wife
  • QCD: Billy Ray Starkey & wife to Jack Guan Jie Lin
  • WD: Philip E. Gregory & wife, Trustees to George Toppins, Jr. & wife
  • QCD: Misty Underwood to Misty Underwood & Jeffrey L. Royer
  • QCD: Jeffrey L. Royer to Jeffrey L. Royer & Misty Underwood
  • WD: Dalton Clay Watson & wife to Mario Pellegrino Malfesi & wife
  • WD: Gale Esmon & Amber Esmon to James D. Parker & wife
  • WD: David Fountain & wife to Robert Penalber & wife
