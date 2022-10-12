Madison County Land Transfers

Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
- WD: John E. McCarver & Edna Marie McCarver to Derrick Barnes
- WD: Orville White & wife to 5M Rentals, LLC
- WD: Steven D. Luck to James Lewis & wife
- WD: Kenneth Lee Watson & wife - Trustees to Paul Adam Kemp & Spencer Paul Kemp
- QCD: Catherine Eva Carson - TTE to Catherine Eva Carson - Trustee
- QCD: Douglas L. Galloway to Sherry A. Buhler-Galloway
- WD: Eric James Henson & wife to Eric James Henson & wife
- WD: Steven D. Luck to William Foodman, Jr. & wife
- WD: Victoria L. Moyers Hansmann - Successor Trustee to Bobby R. Moyers & wife
- WD: Victoria L. Moyers Hansmann - Successor Trustee to Ronald D. Moyers & wife
- WD: Victoria L. Moyers Hansmann - Successor Trustee to Roger G. Moyers & wife
- WD: Roger G. Moyers - Successor Trustee to Erwin J. Hansmann & wife
- Ben: Roger G. Moyers & wife to Shanna D. Settle & Rachael G. Cooper
- QCD: Jennifer Marie Alley to Victor W. Alley
- WD: Sugar Valley Properties, LLC & ReInvest SEMO, LLC to Robert Stubbs & wife
- WD: Blosson City Real Estate, LLC to TripleNetZeroDebt.com Et al
- WD: James D. Dunn, Jr. & wife to Matthew Benton Smallen & wife
- QCD: James Mauzy to James W. Mauzy Revocable Living Trust
- WD: Marble Creek Properties & Land Management, LLC to Misty Dawn Baker
- Ben: Dennis Grant Vance to Steven B. Proetz
- WD: Gary Joseph MCarther & Mona Kay Evans, Trustees to Kevin Dunn & wife
- QCD: Ronald D. Crites & wife to Ronald D. Crites & wife
- WD: Mary Ann Couch to Hazel Cooper Et al
- WD: Highland Park Investments, LLC to Jonathan R. Crowell & wife
- QCD: HSBC Bank USA, N.A. to 8 Dunnigan LLC
- WD: Mark Hardwick to Richard Jordon & wife
- WD: Shelby McDaniel to Wilburn Dale Tidwell & wife
- Ben: Wilburn Dale Tidwell & wife to Steven Tidwell
- WD: EN Investments, LLC to England Rentals, LLC
- WD: Mark A. Peters & wife to Justine Dorn
- WD: Thomas Hayes to Thomas Golightly & wife
- QCD: Brittany Wanner to Leonard Wanner & wife
- WD: Madison County Wood Products, Inc. to Douglas M. Faupel & wife
- WD: Paul J. Terbrock & wife to Darryl Frame Et al
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Joseph W. Goodman & wife
- QCD: Billy Ray Starkey & wife to Jack Guan Jie Lin
- WD: Philip E. Gregory & wife, Trustees to George Toppins, Jr. & wife
- QCD: Misty Underwood to Misty Underwood & Jeffrey L. Royer
- QCD: Jeffrey L. Royer to Jeffrey L. Royer & Misty Underwood
- WD: Dalton Clay Watson & wife to Mario Pellegrino Malfesi & wife
- WD: Gale Esmon & Amber Esmon to James D. Parker & wife
- WD: David Fountain & wife to Robert Penalber & wife
