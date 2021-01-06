 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Land Transfers
0 comments

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Highway Land Partners, LLC to Henry M. Presswood Et al
  • WD: Cape Creek, LLC to Tyler Dunn & wife
  • QCD: David Smith & wife to Allison Perry & husband
  • WD: Neil Miller & wife to Richard Merz
  • WD: Cape Creek, LLC to Matthew M. Brobeck Et al
  • WD: Chad A. Dugge to Tyler A. Umfleet
  • WD: Neil Miller & wife to Richard Metz
  • WD: Stephen Stricker Et al to H&M Investment Properties, LLC
  • WD: Jackie Sutton & wife to New Warehouse Tire, LLC
  • WD: Home Bridge Real Estate, LLC to Dennis Drees & Cindy Drees
  • WD: S R Gaines, LLC to Bryan McMinn & wife
  • WD: Robert P. Henke & wife to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Larry Baker & wife to William Riney & wife
  • WD: Anchor Enterprises, LLC to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
  • WD: Ruch-Seabaugh Properties, LLC to Keven M. Shoemaker & wife
  • WD: Lonnie V. Randolph & wife to John Alcorn & wife
  • WD: Jeffrey Montgomery & wife to Chad Dugge
  • WD: Nicholas McDaniel & wife to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2020 Year In Review
Democrat News

2020 Year In Review

  • Updated

This is part one of the Madison County year in review, covering January-June, 2020. The second six months will be covered in the Jan. 6, 2021 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News