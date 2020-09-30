Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Kimberly James Et al to Kristina Fritz
- QCD: Mildred C. Demeo to Dennis D. Cox & Linda Smith
- WD: James Valentine, Trustee to Tyler Wisdom
- Ben: Annie Jewel Miller to Renee L. Brown, L.D.P.S.
- QCD: John E. Mullen & wife to Scott Mullen & wife
- WD: CR1 Property, LLC to Dana Frederick Watkins III & wife
- WD: Joshua Allen Sutton & wife to Emily Nicole Winkelman & Wyatt Kole Boushie
- QCD: Cheryl R. Johnson to David L. Johnson
- Ben: Lori L. Lindsey to Chase Sheldon & Madison Ikemeier
- WD: Dennis D. Cox & Linda Smith to Robert Shoemaker & wife
- Ben: Jenny S. Gowen & husband to Cortney S. Gowen
- WD: John P. Hargis, Trustee to John Paul Hargis, Jr.
- WD: Edwin Kennon Et al to Robert Wilfong & Sandra Poor
