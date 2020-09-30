 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Kimberly James Et al to Kristina Fritz
  • QCD: Mildred C. Demeo to Dennis D. Cox & Linda Smith
  • WD: James Valentine, Trustee to Tyler Wisdom
  • Ben: Annie Jewel Miller to Renee L. Brown, L.D.P.S.
  • QCD: John E. Mullen & wife to Scott Mullen & wife
  • WD: CR1 Property, LLC to Dana Frederick Watkins III & wife
  • WD: Joshua Allen Sutton & wife to Emily Nicole Winkelman & Wyatt Kole Boushie
  • QCD: Cheryl R. Johnson to David L. Johnson
  • Ben: Lori L. Lindsey to Chase Sheldon & Madison Ikemeier
  • WD: Dennis D. Cox & Linda Smith to Robert Shoemaker & wife
  • Ben: Jenny S. Gowen & husband to Cortney S. Gowen
  • WD: John P. Hargis, Trustee to John Paul Hargis, Jr.
  • WD: Edwin Kennon Et al to Robert Wilfong & Sandra Poor
