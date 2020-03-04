Madison County Land Transfers

You have free articles remaining.
- WD: Home Acceptance Corporation to Todd A. Buffington & wife
- WD: Todd A. Buffington & wife to Kenneth Humphrey & wife
- QCD: Tyler A. Umfleet to Abbie N. Umfleet
- QCD: Jason S. Keith to Angela R. Keith
- QCD: Angela R. Keith to Jason S. Keith
- WD: William H. Thomas & wife to William H. Thomas & wife
- WD: Douglas M. Starnes Et al to Tim Loeffelman & wife
- Ben: Virgil L. Lawson & LaVada Hearring to Deborah Young
- QCD: Virgil L. Lawson Et al to LaVada Hearring
- QCD: Laura S. Sunderman & wife to Bandy Family Revocable Living Trust
- WD: Robert L. Gifford & wife - Trustees to Darren R. Henson & wife
- QCD: John W. Thompson & wife to J&K Family, LP
- WD: Abu N. Chowdhury to Steven C. Head & Kristie L. Head - Trustees
- WD: Steven A. Hubbs, Sr. to Carrie Lynn Greer
- WD: Eric R. Graham & wife to Wire Road Properties, LLC