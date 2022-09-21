Madison County Land Transfers

Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
- WD: Michael J. Hill to Michael J. Hill, Trustee
- WD: Sally M. Toole to Sally M. Toole, Trustee
- WD: Candice Thomas to Herbert Jones & wife
- QCD: Jonathan Lee Shell & wife to Jonathan Lee Shell & wife
- WD: Kay Harper & husband to Michael Matthews & wife
- WD: Ray King & wife to Lloyd S. Russell & wife
- Ben: Larry G. Tesreau to Kay Adams et al
- WD: Sec. of Housing & Urban Development to James R. Jensen
- QCD: James R. Jensen & wife to James R. Jensen & wife
- WD: Tyler Bollinger to Tyler Bollinger & Alexis Eads
- Ben: Jeffrey A. Deutman & wife to Jeffrey A. Duetman & wife Trust
- WD: Mark Logan Gibbar to Jimmy Sedrick & wife
- WD: Flip Houses, LLC to Reinvest Semo, LLC
- Ben: David Lee Wilkinson & wife to Amanda Sue Wilkenson et al
- QCD: Edwin H. Schmidt, III & wife to Edwin H. Schmidt & wife, Trustees
- WD: Kimberly Stephens & husband to Billy Kelley & wife
- QCD: Stephanie Lynn Reed to Dwight Brandon Morgan
- WD: Michael Goldsmith & wife to Mathew Kyle Hilterbrand & Alicia Lenee Hill
