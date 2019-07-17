{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Jessica R Nicodemo & husband to Austin Cowan
  • QCD: Timothy Johnson & wife to Timothy Johnson & wife
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Chelsey N McDowell
  • WD: Troy Earl Cureton, Trustee to Beverly Brown
  • Ben Deed: Sandra Gorse to Deborah Parson Et al
  • WD: Preston Chipman to Gary Morrison & wife
  • WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Tobias Winston & wife
  • WD: Mark A Shetley, Trustee Et al to James Edward Berry, Jr Et al
  • QCD: Jacquelyn E Richey to Thomas Joseph Seper II
  • QCD: Jonathan C Moore to Jonathan C Moore
  • WD: Patrick Kemp - Trustee to Gloria K Gourley Revocable Living Trust
  • WD: Charles A Beyer to Charles A Beyer - Trustee
