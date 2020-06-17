Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Rhonda Jean Denman & husband to Chad L. Denman & wife
  • WD: Andrew S. Forister & wife to Lord Masonry, LLC
  • WD: Alexander J. Keathley & wife to Sugar Valley Properties, LLC
  • WD: Lord Masonry, LLC to Joanne M. Blanchard
  • QCD: Lord Masonry, LLC to Lord Homes, LLC
  • WD: Luke A. Swearengin Et al to Freda K. Dipiero
  • WD: Cary Morrison & wife to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
  • QCD: Luke A. Swearengin to Meghan L. Swearengin
  • QCD: Jacqueline A. Corssen Kussman to Shawn Neel
  • WD: Brent M. Walker Et al to Larry L. Umfleet
  • QCD: Bonnie L. Thompson & husband to Bonnie L. Thompson Et al
  • WD: Roslyn K. DeSpain to Robert M. Randolph & wife
  • Ben: Ronald Steven Coleman & wife to Richard Wayne Coleman & Robert Wayne Coleman
  • WD: Wayne Rodgers & Pamela Jean Scott to Ronald Steven Coleman & wife
