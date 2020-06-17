Madison County Land Transfers

- QCD: Rhonda Jean Denman & husband to Chad L. Denman & wife
- WD: Andrew S. Forister & wife to Lord Masonry, LLC
- WD: Alexander J. Keathley & wife to Sugar Valley Properties, LLC
- WD: Lord Masonry, LLC to Joanne M. Blanchard
- QCD: Lord Masonry, LLC to Lord Homes, LLC
- WD: Luke A. Swearengin Et al to Freda K. Dipiero
- WD: Cary Morrison & wife to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
- QCD: Luke A. Swearengin to Meghan L. Swearengin
- QCD: Jacqueline A. Corssen Kussman to Shawn Neel
- WD: Brent M. Walker Et al to Larry L. Umfleet
- QCD: Bonnie L. Thompson & husband to Bonnie L. Thompson Et al
- WD: Roslyn K. DeSpain to Robert M. Randolph & wife
- Ben: Ronald Steven Coleman & wife to Richard Wayne Coleman & Robert Wayne Coleman
- WD: Wayne Rodgers & Pamela Jean Scott to Ronald Steven Coleman & wife
