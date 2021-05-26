 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: R&W Outdoors, LLC to Todd David Lancaster & wife
  • QCD: Joan C. Canada & husband to Mark A. Christensen & wife
  • WD: Mark A. Shetley - Trustee to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Wayne James & wife
  • WD: Doris F. Boatright - Co-Trustee Et al to James T. Wood & wife
  • Ben: Mary Dewey to Joshua R. Hinkle Et al
  • WD: Wayne James & wife to Jakob Lee Stafford & wife
  • QCD: Robert V. Semar & Jennifer A. Semar to Robert Semar
  • WD: Caleb Miller to Herman Borrajo & wife
  • QCD: Donald R. Myers & wife to LaDon Myers
  • WD: Pauletta Ann Wilke Et al to Terry McMasters Et al
  • WD: Cynthia N. White to Richard Roderfeld
  • WD: Channa Massey to Steven T. Francis
  • Ben: Jackie Berry to Leah Timeus
  • WD: Megan Boyer to Barney R. Kemp & wife
  • WD: Vinai Raksakulthai & wife to Jackie Berry
  • WD: Ronald J. Neeter & wife - Trustees to Jessie Rose Lerton
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
  • WD: Lance Cureton & wife Et al to Neel & Cureton, LLC
  • WD: Lance Cureton & wife Et al to Neel & Cureton, LLC
  • WD: Glen E. Morrow & wife to Shawn N. Addis & wife
  • WD: Curtis Cureton - Successor Trustee to Scott L. Cureton & wife
  • WD: Danny Homan & wife to Dustin Homan
  • WD: Daryl J. Davidson & wife to Scott A. Link
  • Ben: Allen Lynn Rehkop & wife to Kendall L. Richey & Tyler A. Rehkop
  • Ben: Juli A. Counts to Jamee Clark
  • WD: Land For You, LLC to Daniel Davis & wife
  • WD: Kent A. Marler Et al to Bakhodir Sardaliyev Et al
  • WD: Bakhadir Sardaliyev Et al to Matthew S. Ott & wife
  • QCD: Dennis R. Umfleet & wife - Trustees to Carol A. Umfleet
  • Ben: Carl A. Umfleet to Susan Fancis & Marcia Stanfill
  • WD: M. Shane Williams - Trustee to Scott Kaligian & wife
