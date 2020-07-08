Madison County Land Transfers

- Ben: Charles T. Ford & wife to Jared Heath Ford
- WD: W&P Enterprises, LLC to BKC Properties, LLC
- WD: Ronnie Lynn Walker to Faith Tabernacle World Outreach, Inc.
- QCD: Frances Schlosser to Sheila Parks
- WD: Roy R. Robinson - Trustee & wife to Cherokee Pass L.L.C.
- WD: Donald G. Dane to Ashley Kemp
- WD: Robert Wayne Miller, II to Teresa J. Ishmael
- WD: Town & Country Grocers of Fredericktown, MO, Incorporated to MLM Endeavors, LLC
- WD: Josh Siliven to Charles T. Ford & wife
- Town & Country Grocers of Fredericktown, MO, Incorporated to Midwest Real Estate Holdings, LLC
- WD: Harvetta Sutton to Tara Hale
- WD: Debra Kay Shoemaker to Richard P. Smith & Donna Kuhl
- QCD: Caren Michelle Vogt & husband to Caleb Patrick Kent
- WD: Twelve Mile Recreation LLC to Cody Harper & wife
- WD: Judy Ballew & husband to Joshua Kimes
- WD: Joseph L. Schalk & wife to Lance Cureton Et al
- WD: Daniel Goen & wife to Gale Esmon Et al
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!