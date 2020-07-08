Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • Ben: Charles T. Ford & wife to Jared Heath Ford
  • WD: W&P Enterprises, LLC to BKC Properties, LLC
  • WD: Ronnie Lynn Walker to Faith Tabernacle World Outreach, Inc.
  • QCD: Frances Schlosser to Sheila Parks
  • WD: Roy R. Robinson - Trustee & wife to Cherokee Pass L.L.C.
  • WD: Donald G. Dane to Ashley Kemp
  • WD: Robert Wayne Miller, II to Teresa J. Ishmael
  • WD: Town & Country Grocers of Fredericktown, MO, Incorporated to MLM Endeavors, LLC
  • WD: Josh Siliven to Charles T. Ford & wife
  • Town & Country Grocers of Fredericktown, MO, Incorporated to Midwest Real Estate Holdings, LLC
  • WD: Harvetta Sutton to Tara Hale
  • WD: Debra Kay Shoemaker to Richard P. Smith & Donna Kuhl
  • QCD: Caren Michelle Vogt & husband to Caleb Patrick Kent
  • WD: Twelve Mile Recreation LLC to Cody Harper & wife
  • WD: Judy Ballew & husband to Joshua Kimes
  • WD: Joseph L. Schalk & wife to Lance Cureton Et al
  • WD: Daniel Goen & wife to Gale Esmon Et al
