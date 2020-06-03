Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Kelvin E. Yount & wife to Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC
- WD: Paul Matthews & wife to Caleb Matthews & wife
- WD: Harold David Tinnin & wife to Joshua Gresham
- WD: Premier Rental Properties of Missouri, LLC to J. Black Properties, LLC
- WD: Barry J. Mills & wife, Trustees to Patrick T. Kemp & wife
- WD: Robert R. Allgier to Robert R. Allgier & Rachel Tyndall
- WD: Larry D. Phillips & wife to H&M Investment Properties, LLC
- WD: Jamie Henson & wife to Tyler White & Kalyn Parson
- QCD: Millard Lee Prewitt P.O.A. & wife to Millard Lee Prewitt
- QCD: Barbara Anderson-Fraser to Barbara Anderson-Fraser
- Ben: Barbara Anderson-Fraser to Deanna M. Lambert
