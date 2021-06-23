Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A crash, followed by another traffic incident left two injured and Hwy 72 shut down for roughly 2.5 hours.
The Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo is returning to town Friday and Saturday for its 57th year of cowboy competition.
- Updated
The Fredericktown City Council revisited a discussion regarding a property easement with Cap America, Monday night at its regularly scheduled …
- Updated
Every year cadets in the Fredericktown High School JROTC program have the opportunity to go to the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge, JCLC, At …
- Updated
Each year a group of Cherokee descendants take the 950-mile journey along the Trail of Tears to follow the path their ancestors made on foot. …
- Updated
The Southeast 4-H region and the University of Missouri Extension hosted an Explore 4-H One Day Summer Camp recently at Camp Allen near Greenville.
- Updated
Zachary Stanton Graham, 28, of Fredericktown to Brittany Susanne McMinn, 23, of FredericktownJoseph Walter Goodman, 27, of Marquand to Kelsey …
WD: Brandon W. Sutton to Billy W. Kelley & wifeWD: Jo Lynn Henson to Benjamin D. Slinkard & wifeBen: Johnny D. Underwood to Johnese Ly…
The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met June 9, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward…
- Updated
Piano Wars will return to Homan Hall this month after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.