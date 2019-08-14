{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Harlan V Meeks & wife, Trustees to Nathan Hartman
  • WD: Devin R Amelunke & wife to Levi Paul Vance & wife
  • WD: Cory Keith Sikes & wife to Jason Sikes
  • Ben Deed: Joseph D Middendorf to Janet R Miller
  • WD: Richard K Menteer & wife to Richard K Menteer & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Melbourne Eugene Forsyth, Jr & wife to Cody Bittle & wife
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments