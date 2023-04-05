- QCD: Craig Coleman & wife to Craig M. Coleman et al
- WD: Earl Couch & wife to George L. Euson et al
- WD: Treeland, Inc to Swinford Properties, LLC
- BEN: William D. Burgess to Lawrence J. Burgess et al
- WD: Chad A. Hollingsworth & wife to Todd Starkey & wife
- WD: Walter Wayne Kuehn & wife to Trevor Dorriss & wife
- WD: Fred E. Hale Jr & wife to Sheila Lynn Kelley
- BEN: Douglas J. Frye & wife to Cameron Douglas Frye et al
- BEN: Larry L. Umfleet to Melissa L. Adams et al
- WD: Danetta Howard et al to James Patrick Kurtz & wife
- WD: Pedro Falcon to Ryan W. Marshall & wife
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS