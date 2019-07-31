{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Cynthia Kay Roney & husband to Beverly Brown
  • WD: Willard D Snyder & wife, Trustees to Vince Vacca & wife
  • Ben Deed: Randall M Smith & wife to Cory M Smith & Christopher R Smith
  • QCD: Brian Burger & wife to Brian Burger & wife
  • WD: Paul V Lewis & wife to Ronald A Perkins & wife
  • WD: Rodney Endicott to Keith Guyette & wife
  • WD: Marco P Van Raalten & wife to Vincent Trice & wife
  • Ben Deed: Vincent Trice & wife to Eric F Trice & Sara M Bradley
  • WD: August O Charles & wife to Marco Van Raalten & wife
  • WD: Earl Ealick & wife to Elijah Ellis
  • WD: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Tyler A Thompson & Halle L Steska
  • QCD: Donnie Edmond Et al to Donnie Edmond & Ronnie Edmond
