- WD: Lindell R. Sikes & wife to Lindell R. Sikes & wife, Trustees
- WD: Andrew Warden & wife to Beverly Brown
- Ben: Karen Knox to Knox Family Trust
- WD: Dawn Marie Matthews & husband to David Couch & wife
- WD: Crocker Brothers, LLC to Justin Patterson
- WD: 2BF Properties, LLC to Emerald Coast Property Investors, LLC
- WD: Rhonda L. Gully to Alvie Frank Yount, Jr.
- WD: Anthony D. Shoemaker to Sidney T. Dugge
- WD: Diane Marshall & husband to Jason Adams & wife
- WD: Calvin W. Gregory to Portia Gregory
- WD: Portia Gregory & husband to Portia Gregory & husband
- WD: Charles E. Umfleet & wife to Brubacher Construction, LLC
- Ben: Garry Minx to Joshua D. Minx
- WD: Catherine Jean Francis & husband to Michael W. Sheets & wife, Co-Trustees
- Ben: Catherine Jean Francis & husband to Luke C. Benton & Brock L. Benton
- WD: Herbert Jones & wife to Vernon D. Davis & wife
- WD: Lord Homes, LLC to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Richard A. Solomon & Frank Soloman, Jr., Successor Trustees to Lost Creek Properties & Holdings, LLC
- Ben: William J. Maragni & wife to Michael G. Maragni
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS