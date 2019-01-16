Try 1 month for 99¢
Land Transfers
  • WD: William Franklin Skaggs, Trustees to Kent A Marler & wife
  • WD: Vickie Minson to Larry Cooper & wife
  • WD: Gary Wayne Eaves to Arron N Grammond
  • WD: Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Southeast Missouri Properties Management
  • QCD: Brenda Lee Barton & husband to Floyd Faulkner & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Swinford Properties LLC to Kyle Stephens Construction LLC
  • WD: Melba J Miller to Gary Eaves & wife
  • WD: Vicky Burkhart & husband to Gary Eaves & wife
  • WD: Todd D Kline & wife to Gary W Krawzik & wife
  • QCD: Ryan Huyser to Amanda Huyser
  • WD: Amanda Huyser to Silver Schanda
  • WD: Roney E Parson to Roney E Parson, Trustee
  • QCD: Tammie K Kennedy to TAE Holdings LLC
  • WD: Vernon L Gilliland Trustee & wife to Lucas Brewington
  • WD: HPS LLC to Seedtime and Harvest LLC

