Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Amanda D. Brownlee - Trustee to Kelley Brownlee & Amanda Brownlee
  • QCD: Kelley Brownlee & wife to Amanda D. Brownlee, Trustee
  • WD: Donna G. Essner, Trustee to Robert Reddick & wife
  • QCD: Joseph Lewis et al to Rapid Investments, LLC
  • WD: Randall L. Sanders & wife to Coleman T. Wilfong & wife
  • WD: Jackie Baldwin & wife to Eagle Lake Ranch LLC
  • Ben: Michael G. Francis & wife to Laci Rose Francis
  • WD: William A. Conner to Christina M. Arehart
  • WD: David N. Curry & wife to Robert Smith & wife
  • WD: Michael Distelhorst to David V. Harper & wife
