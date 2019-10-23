{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Brenda Freeland Et al to Samantha Martin
  • Ben: Kenneth W. Sitzes to Brent Walker
  • WD: Statler Enterprises, Inc to Real Madison Investments, LLC
  • WD: Frederick A. Sudmeyer & wife to Ryan A. Black & wife
  • Ben: Ronald L. Roy & wife - Trustees to Neil Miller
  • WD: Steve W. Toppins & wife to Larry L.F. Hawn & wife
  • WD: The LJS&E Family Trust to William H. Thomas Et al
  • WD: Darla Spain to Jonathan L. Grogan
  • WD: Brady Bittle & wife to David Slinkard & wife
  • QCD: Joan A. Hood - Trustee to Kirk C. Hood
  • Ben: Kirk C. Hood to Kirk Jake Hood
  • QCD: Joan A. Hood - Trustee to Kirk C. Hood
  • Ben: Kirk C. Hood to Kirk Jake Hood
  • WD: David J. Baker & wife to Rebecca Hinkle
  • Ben: Dewayne A. Hahn & wife to April Michell Smith & Sharie Lynn Hahn
  • Ben: Roger V. Lewis to Kenneth Viron Lewis & Morgan Colline Adams
  • WD: Travis Parker & wife to Chad A. Hollingsworth & wife
  • WD: Gary Fields & wife to William Deason & wife
