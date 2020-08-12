Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: David C. Elsa & wife to Todd Sawter & wife
- WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Thomas L. Stephens & wife
- WD: Kenneth Shaun Poor & wife to Joseph Michael Atherton & wife
- WD: Maxine Myers to Gimlet Mountain Ranch, LLC
- WD: Phillip S. Edwards & wife to Scott R. Reed, Trustee
- WD: James D. Dunn, Jr. & wife to Trevor C. Browers
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Sugar Valley Properties, LLC
- WD: Beth Rowland to Beth C. Rowland, Trustee
- WD: Gary Hovis & wife to William T. Hovis & wife
- WD: Paul Skaggs & Sons, Inc. to Bart D. Godsey & wife
- WD: Harold D. West to Kimberly Youngman & husband
- QCD: Michael P. Haynes to Bryan D. Haynes
- WD: Kyle A. Danback & wife to Elizabeth J. Gruenewald
- QCD: David Michael Walka to Jill Royer
- WD: Jerry Belmar & wife to Merle Wilson Et al
