Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: David C. Elsa & wife to Todd Sawter & wife
  • WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Thomas L. Stephens & wife
  • WD: Kenneth Shaun Poor & wife to Joseph Michael Atherton & wife
  • WD: Maxine Myers to Gimlet Mountain Ranch, LLC
  • WD: Phillip S. Edwards & wife to Scott R. Reed, Trustee
  • WD: James D. Dunn, Jr. & wife to Trevor C. Browers
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Sugar Valley Properties, LLC
  • WD: Beth Rowland to Beth C. Rowland, Trustee
  • WD: Gary Hovis & wife to William T. Hovis & wife
  • WD: Paul Skaggs & Sons, Inc. to Bart D. Godsey & wife
  • WD: Harold D. West to Kimberly Youngman & husband
  • QCD: Michael P. Haynes to Bryan D. Haynes
  • WD: Kyle A. Danback & wife to Elizabeth J. Gruenewald
  • QCD: David Michael Walka to Jill Royer
  • WD: Jerry Belmar & wife to Merle Wilson Et al
