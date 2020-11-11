Madison County Land Transfers

- QCD: Dorothea Scott to Cynthia Henson
- WD: Tom Stephens Farms, LLC to Theodore Brown
- WD: Linda M. Blankenship, Trustee to Mary Kay McAllister Revocable Trust
- WD: Stanley B. Shryock Et al to C Pense Farms, LLC
- WD: Barbara Lynn Bales, Successor Trustee to Linda M. Blankenship, Trustee
- WD: Lord Homes, LLC to Timothy Cox & wife
- WD: Vernon Davis & wife to Timothy Lang
- WD: Raymond L. Skaggs & wife to Missouri Cobalt, LLC
- WD: CR1 Property, LLC to Ian Kemp
- WD: Home Bridge Real Estate, LLC to Country Homes, LLC
- WD: Jeffrey D. Littrell Et al to Gary Jones & wife
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Sugar Valley Properties, LLC
- WD: Brenda Waite & Brandy Todd to Lord Homes, LLC
- QCD: Dora Lord to Dora Lord & Sasha Biesemeyer
- WD: Alfred Stanley Lamb & wife to Alfred Stanley Lamb & wife, Trustee
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to John G. Robinson & wife
- WD: Stephanie Ann McDowell, Successor Trustee to H&M Investment Properties, LLC
- WD: Justin Saffell to Jo A. Vigil
- QCD: Lance J. Cureton & wife, Trustees to Kenneth Hodge
