Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Gary D. Slemmer & wife to Charles Williams Ballew, Sr.
- WD: Nicholas J. Fallert & wife to Curt D. Roth & wife
- QCD: James Paul Starkey to James Paul Starkey Et al
- QCD: David W. Voss & wife to David W. Voss & wife, Trustees
- WD: Lonn "Lonny" D. Proctor & Megan L. Proctor to Lonn "Lonny" D. Proctor & Megan Proctor Living Trust
- WD: Bruce E. Breckle to Vernon Davis & wife
- WD: Molly Burke to Logan N. Brown Et al
- WD: Janice Horton Struck to James Struck, Trustee
- QCD: David A. Filley & wife to David A. Filley Et al
- WD: Robert E. Browdy to Sarah Garcia Et al
- WD: Donna H. Maguire to David Hasenbeck
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Lawrence J. Pfeifer & wife
- Ben: Lawrence J. Pfiefer & wife to Octavia S. Pitts, Et al
- WD: Steven C Head & Kristie L. Head, Trustees to Hunter Long & Maycie Parker
- WD: Joanne M. Blanchard to Joanne M. Blanchard, Trustee
- WD: James D. Wilcox & wife to Winkeler Revocable Living Trust UTA
- WD: Robert E. Metcalf & wife to Minson River Acres, LLC
- WD: Della Faye Barker to Christopher A. Brown & Sherri L. Brown, Trustees
- QCD: Quincy Moore to Quincy Moore & Terry Cooper
- WD: Beth Glore & husband to Timothy J. DeGonia & wife
- QCD: Valerie G. Gehman Et al to Steven D. Luck
- WD: Steve Toppins & wife to Michael Haldaman
