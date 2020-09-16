 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

  • WD: Gary D. Slemmer & wife to Charles Williams Ballew, Sr.
  • WD: Nicholas J. Fallert & wife to Curt D. Roth & wife
  • QCD: James Paul Starkey to James Paul Starkey Et al
  • QCD: David W. Voss & wife to David W. Voss & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Lonn "Lonny" D. Proctor & Megan L. Proctor to Lonn "Lonny" D. Proctor & Megan Proctor Living Trust
  • WD: Bruce E. Breckle to Vernon Davis & wife
  • WD: Molly Burke to Logan N. Brown Et al
  • WD: Janice Horton Struck to James Struck, Trustee
  • QCD: David A. Filley & wife to David A. Filley Et al
  • WD: Robert E. Browdy to Sarah Garcia Et al
  • WD: Donna H. Maguire to David Hasenbeck
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Lawrence J. Pfeifer & wife
  • Ben: Lawrence J. Pfiefer & wife to Octavia S. Pitts, Et al
  • WD: Steven C Head & Kristie L. Head, Trustees to Hunter Long & Maycie Parker
  • WD: Joanne M. Blanchard to Joanne M. Blanchard, Trustee
  • WD: James D. Wilcox & wife to Winkeler Revocable Living Trust UTA
  • WD: Robert E. Metcalf & wife to Minson River Acres, LLC
  • WD: Della Faye Barker to Christopher A. Brown & Sherri L. Brown, Trustees
  • QCD: Quincy Moore to Quincy Moore & Terry Cooper
  • WD: Beth Glore & husband to Timothy J. DeGonia & wife
  • QCD: Valerie G. Gehman Et al to Steven D. Luck
  • WD: Steve Toppins & wife to Michael Haldaman
